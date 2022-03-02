Skip to main content

How to Watch Boca vs. Central Córdoba (R): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boca Juniors begin their journey looking to repeat their Argentine Cup title with the first-round matchup against Central Córdoba (R) today.

Current Argentine Cup title-holders Boca start this season's cup in the first round at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, where it will face off against Central Córdoba of Rosario, a team who plays their league soccer in the Primera C, the fourth division of the Argentine Federation.

After a week full of internal turmoil that led to the exclusion from the roster of Agustín Almendra and, for now, of Alan Varela as well, Boca will look for a victory that will help them forget about all of the off-field drama that currently surrounds them.

The team coached by Sebastián Battaglia are coming off of a 2-2 draw away at Independiente. Forward Darío Benedetto scored in that match and now has three goals in league play since his return to the club after spells at Marseille and Elche.

On the other hand, Central Córdoba (R), being a team from the Fourth Division with not much to lose and so much to gain, would love to eliminate the current champion in the first round. The team is coming off of a 2-0 loss to Atlas in league play.

