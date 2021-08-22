How to Watch Boise State at Utah

The Boise State Broncos are hoping a trip to Utah will end with a win in their season opener on Sunday afternoon. Boise State beat the College of Idaho in an exhibition match, but the game today against Utah will be their first official match of the year.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 22, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boise State didn't play until the spring, like many teams last year, and went just 5-4-1. They are hoping that was just a product of the crazy year and they can get back to the team they were in 2019 when they went 18-5 and made the NCAA tournament.

Utah comes into the game on Sunday 1-0 after beating Portland 3-1 in their opener. It was a good start to the season, but their game with the Broncos will be a step up in competition.

The Utes went 4-9-3 last year and are hoping this year will be a turnaround year for the program. Their last winning season was in 2018 when they went 9-8-2. It has been a struggle since and you have to go all the way back to 2016 before you find a really good season for the Utes. That year they went 13-4-5 with wins against two top-ten teams. The Pac-12 is a tough soccer conference so they have their work cut out for them this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.