    • October 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Bolivia vs. Peru in FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Peru heads to Bolivia looking for a win and three crucial points in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.
    Author:

    Peru and Bolivia both have a steep hill to climb in the standings in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying as they face off Sunday afternoon in Bolivia.

    How to Watch: Bolivia at Peru

    Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Match Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 2

    Live stream Bolivia at Peru match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Peru is in seventh place with 11 points and a 3-5-2 record. It is coming off a big 2–0 win Thursday over Chile, which kept the team in front of Chile in the standings. Sergio Peña and Christian Cueva scored for Peru in the win.

    Bolivia is in ninth place with just six points, only two points above last-place Venezuela. They dropped a tough 3–0 match to Ecuador on Thursday. The loss dropped their record to 1-6-3 in World Cup qualifying matches.

    Both teams face a long road to qualify for the World Cup in 2022 but they still have time. Peru in particular is within striking distance in CONMEBOL qualifying but they need to pick up a win Sunday against Bolivia to keep pace in the race.

