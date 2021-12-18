Bologna vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

On Saturday, Juventus and Bologna will face off in Serie A action. The clubs will battle at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on CBS Sports Network from Renato Dall'Ara. Juventus currently has 28 points, and is seventh in the league. Bologna has 24 points, and is in 10th place.

How to Watch Bologna vs. Juventus

Match Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Renato Dall'Ara

Renato Dall'Ara Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bologna and Juventus Stats

Juventus is 13th in Serie A offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Bologna is 11th defensively (1.7 conceded per game).

Bologna is scoring 1.4 goals per match (12th in Serie A), and Juventus is giving up 1.0 per game (third in league).

In terms of goal differential, Juventus is seventh in the league, at +6.

Bologna is 13th in the league in goal differential, at -5.

Juventus Key Players

Paulo Dybala is Juventus' leading scorer, with five goals (on 49 shots) in 13 league games.

Alvaro Morata has four goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Dybala is Juventus' leader in assists, with three (on 21 chances created) in 13 league appearances.

Bologna Key Players

Marko Arnautovic is Bologna's top scorer, with six goals (on 30 shots) in 15 league games.

Musa Barrow is Bologna's No. 2 scorer, with five goals in 17 league games.

Bologna's best playmaker is Barrow, with three assists (on 19 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

Juventus Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/30/2021 Salernitana W 2-0 Away 12/5/2021 Genoa W 2-0 Home 12/11/2021 Venezia D 1-1 Away 12/18/2021 Bologna - Away 12/21/2021 Cagliari - Home 1/6/2022 Napoli - Home 1/9/2022 Roma - Away

Bologna Schedule