Bologna vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Bologna vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    On Saturday, Juventus and Bologna will face off in Serie A action. The clubs will battle at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on CBS Sports Network from Renato Dall'Ara. Juventus currently has 28 points, and is seventh in the league. Bologna has 24 points, and is in 10th place.

    • Match Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Renato Dall'Ara
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Bologna and Juventus Stats

    • Juventus is 13th in Serie A offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Bologna is 11th defensively (1.7 conceded per game).
    • Bologna is scoring 1.4 goals per match (12th in Serie A), and Juventus is giving up 1.0 per game (third in league).
    • In terms of goal differential, Juventus is seventh in the league, at +6.
    • Bologna is 13th in the league in goal differential, at -5.

    Juventus Key Players

    • Paulo Dybala is Juventus' leading scorer, with five goals (on 49 shots) in 13 league games.
    • Alvaro Morata has four goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.
    • Dybala is Juventus' leader in assists, with three (on 21 chances created) in 13 league appearances.

    Bologna Key Players

    • Marko Arnautovic is Bologna's top scorer, with six goals (on 30 shots) in 15 league games.
    • Musa Barrow is Bologna's No. 2 scorer, with five goals in 17 league games.
    • Bologna's best playmaker is Barrow, with three assists (on 19 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

    Juventus Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Salernitana

    W 2-0

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Genoa

    W 2-0

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Venezia

    D 1-1

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Bologna

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Cagliari

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Napoli

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Roma

    -

    Away

    Bologna Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Roma

    W 1-0

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Fiorentina

    L 3-2

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Torino

    L 2-1

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Juventus

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Sassuolo

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Inter Milan

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Cagliari

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Bologna vs. Juventus

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

