Bologna vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

How to Watch Bologna vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, Juventus and Bologna will face off in Serie A action. The clubs will battle at 12:00 PM ET, broadcast on CBS Sports Network from Renato Dall'Ara. Juventus currently has 28 points, and is seventh in the league. Bologna has 24 points, and is in 10th place.
How to Watch Bologna vs. Juventus
- Match Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Renato Dall'Ara
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Bologna and Juventus Stats
- Juventus is 13th in Serie A offensively (1.4 goals per match), and Bologna is 11th defensively (1.7 conceded per game).
- Bologna is scoring 1.4 goals per match (12th in Serie A), and Juventus is giving up 1.0 per game (third in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Juventus is seventh in the league, at +6.
- Bologna is 13th in the league in goal differential, at -5.
Juventus Key Players
- Paulo Dybala is Juventus' leading scorer, with five goals (on 49 shots) in 13 league games.
- Alvaro Morata has four goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Dybala is Juventus' leader in assists, with three (on 21 chances created) in 13 league appearances.
Bologna Key Players
- Marko Arnautovic is Bologna's top scorer, with six goals (on 30 shots) in 15 league games.
- Musa Barrow is Bologna's No. 2 scorer, with five goals in 17 league games.
- Bologna's best playmaker is Barrow, with three assists (on 19 chances created) in 17 league appearances.
Juventus Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Salernitana
W 2-0
Away
12/5/2021
Genoa
W 2-0
Home
12/11/2021
Venezia
D 1-1
Away
12/18/2021
Bologna
-
Away
12/21/2021
Cagliari
-
Home
1/6/2022
Napoli
-
Home
1/9/2022
Roma
-
Away
Bologna Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Roma
W 1-0
Home
12/5/2021
Fiorentina
L 3-2
Home
12/12/2021
Torino
L 2-1
Away
12/18/2021
Juventus
-
Home
12/22/2021
Sassuolo
-
Away
1/6/2022
Inter Milan
-
Home
1/9/2022
Cagliari
-
Away
