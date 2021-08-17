How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich

The Bundesliga powers meet in the DFL-Supercup for the third straight year.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will meet in the DFL-Supercup for the third consecutive year in a highly anticipated early-season matchup between Bundesliga heavyweights.

The Julian Nagelsmann era at Bayern got off to a slow start over the weekend with a 1-1 draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga opener. A goal from Robert Lewandowski salvaged a point for the defending league champion, and the striker continued his hot streak after breaking the single-season Bundesliga goal-scoring record last season.

Dortmund flew out of the gates with a 5-2 win against Frankfurt in manager Marco Rose's club debut last weekend. Erling Haaland played a part in all five goals with two goals and three assists while U.S. men's national team star Gio Reyna also scored.

How to Watch:

Date: August 17, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

As the reigning DFB-Pokal champion, Dortmund will host the DFL-Supercup against Bundesliga titleholder Bayern at the Westfalenstadion. Dortmund throttled Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig 4-1 in last year's DFB-Pokal final behind a pair of goals from both Haaland and Jadon Sancho.

Bayern fullbacks Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez are unlikely to be available for the Supercup due to injury. Dortmund will have some holes to fill as well with starting defenders Mats Hummels and Raphaël Guerreiro likely sitting out with injuries. The home team will also be without Thomas Meunier and Julian Brandt, who both tested positive for COVID-19.

Brandt scored in last season's DFL-Supercup, a 3-2 Bayern win that saw Dortmund overcome a two-goal deficit only to be thwarted by Joshua Kimmich's 82nd-minute winner.

Bayern has won four of the last five DFL-Supercups, with the lone loss coming in 2019 to Dortmund. This Supercup will be the first game since the death of all-time Bundesliga goalscorer and Bayern legend Gerd Müller on Sunday.