September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund kick off their 2021-22 UEFA Champions League campaign against a very strong Turkish side, Besiktas.
Author:

Group C action in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League campaign kicks off on Wednesday when Borussia Dortmund and Besiktas face-off in an intriguing matchup of differing styles.

Through four Super Lig matches this campaign, Besiktas sits at the top of the table with 10 points, a product of three victories and one draw early on in the league year. Borussia Dortmund are off to a strong start of their own in the Bundesliga, winning three of their four matches so far this season and dropping one outing.

How to Watch

Date: Sept. 15, 2021

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS (KEVC - Palm Springs)

You can stream Borussia Dortmund vs. Besiktas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dortmund enter Wednesday's showdown coming off a hectic 4-3 victory over Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Saturday behind goals by winger Julian Brandt and left-sided player Raphael Guerreiro, as well as a brace from none other than star striker Erling Haaland.

Besiktas, meanwhile, head into the matchup full of confidence, winning their last two matches by a combined 7-0 scoreline against Ümraniyespor and Yeni Malatyaspor FC. 

Making that offensive explosion even more impressive is the fact that those seven goals were scored by six different players, including a brace by forward Guven Yalcin and a goal by former Chelsea man Michy Batshuayi.

Considering Dortmund's troubles keeping opponents from finding the back of the net (Dortmund has conceded nine times in Bundesliga action already, tied for the second-most of any German club), Besiktas' high-powered attack and the fact that the match will be played in Vodafone Arena in Turkey, this has all the makings of a high-scoring affair.

Because it's also likely the Turkish side is going to have a hard time slowing down the likes of Haaland, Brandt and the rest of Dortmund's high-flying offense, too.

Two dynamic offenses, some of the best footballers in the world and a Champions League opener, Borussia Dortmund vs. Besiktas could be one of the most exciting sporting events in the world tomorrow.

How To Watch

September
15
2021

Borussia Dortmund vs. Besiktas

TV CHANNEL: UNIMAS (KEVC - Palm Springs)
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_13072108
Soccer

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Besiktas

Belinda Bencic
Tennis

How to Watch WTA Luxembourg Open and WTA Portoroz

USATSI_16734268
Soccer

How to Watch Sounders vs. Santos Laguna

USATSI_16632118
Soccer

How to Watch Pacific FC vs. FC Edmonton

Sep 11, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Bethune Cookman Wildcats quarterback Shannon Patrick (18) throws a pass during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/16/2021

USATSI_16742651
MLB

How to Watch Angels vs. White Sox

USATSI_15847566
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Nebraska at Stanford in NCAA Women's Volleyball

USATSI_16732046
MLB

How to Watch Athletics vs. Royals

USATSI_16735710
MLS

How to Watch New York City FC vs. FC Dallas

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy