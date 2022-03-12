Bundesliga action on Saturday will include Borussia Monchengladbach facing Hertha BSC. The two clubs will start their contest at 12:30 PM ET from Borussia-Park, broadcast on . With 27 points, Borussia Monchengladbach is 13th in the league. Hertha BSC has 23 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hertha BSC

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV:

Stadium: Borussia-Park

Borussia Monchengladbach and Hertha BSC Stats

Borussia Monchengladbach is 10th in the Bundesliga in goals scored (34 in 25 games), and Hertha BSC is 17th in goals conceded (58 in 25).

Hertha BSC has scored 26 goals in 25 games (16th in the Bundesliga), and Borussia Monchengladbach has given up 51 in 25 (16th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Borussia Monchengladbach is 16th in the league, at -17.

Hertha BSC's goal differential (-32) is 17th in the league.

Borussia Monchengladbach Key Players

Borussia Monchengladbach is led by Jonas Hofmann, who has eight goals (on 18 shots) in 20 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Borussia Monchengladbach is Alassane Plea, who has five goals in 25 games.

Borussia Monchengladbach's leader in assists is Plea, who has five (on 28 chances created) in 25 league appearances.

Hertha BSC Key Players

Borussia Monchengladbach Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Borussia Dortmund L 6-0 Away 2/26/2022 VfL Wolfsburg D 2-2 Home 3/5/2022 VfB Stuttgart L 3-2 Away 3/12/2022 Hertha BSC - Home 3/18/2022 VfL Bochum - Away 4/3/2022 FSV Mainz - Home 4/9/2022 Greuther Furth - Away

Hertha BSC Schedule