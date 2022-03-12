How to Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hertha BSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bundesliga action on Saturday will include Borussia Monchengladbach facing Hertha BSC. The two clubs will start their contest at 12:30 PM ET from Borussia-Park, broadcast on . With 27 points, Borussia Monchengladbach is 13th in the league. Hertha BSC has 23 points, and is in 16th place.
How to Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hertha BSC
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Borussia-Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Borussia Monchengladbach and Hertha BSC Stats
- Borussia Monchengladbach is 10th in the Bundesliga in goals scored (34 in 25 games), and Hertha BSC is 17th in goals conceded (58 in 25).
- Hertha BSC has scored 26 goals in 25 games (16th in the Bundesliga), and Borussia Monchengladbach has given up 51 in 25 (16th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Borussia Monchengladbach is 16th in the league, at -17.
- Hertha BSC's goal differential (-32) is 17th in the league.
Borussia Monchengladbach Key Players
- Borussia Monchengladbach is led by Jonas Hofmann, who has eight goals (on 18 shots) in 20 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Borussia Monchengladbach is Alassane Plea, who has five goals in 25 games.
- Borussia Monchengladbach's leader in assists is Plea, who has five (on 28 chances created) in 25 league appearances.
Hertha BSC Key Players
Borussia Monchengladbach Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Borussia Dortmund
L 6-0
Away
2/26/2022
VfL Wolfsburg
D 2-2
Home
3/5/2022
VfB Stuttgart
L 3-2
Away
3/12/2022
Hertha BSC
-
Home
3/18/2022
VfL Bochum
-
Away
4/3/2022
FSV Mainz
-
Home
4/9/2022
Greuther Furth
-
Away
Hertha BSC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
RB Leipzig
L 6-1
Home
2/26/2022
SC Freiburg
L 3-0
Away
3/5/2022
Eintracht Frankfurt
L 4-1
Home
3/12/2022
Borussia Monchengladbach
-
Away
3/19/2022
TSG Hoffenheim
-
Home
4/2/2022
Bayer Leverkusen
-
Away
4/9/2022
Union Berlin
-
Home
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)