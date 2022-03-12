Skip to main content

How to Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hertha BSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bundesliga action on Saturday will include Borussia Monchengladbach facing Hertha BSC. The two clubs will start their contest at 12:30 PM ET from Borussia-Park, broadcast on . With 27 points, Borussia Monchengladbach is 13th in the league. Hertha BSC has 23 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hertha BSC

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Borussia-Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Borussia Monchengladbach and Hertha BSC Stats

  • Borussia Monchengladbach is 10th in the Bundesliga in goals scored (34 in 25 games), and Hertha BSC is 17th in goals conceded (58 in 25).
  • Hertha BSC has scored 26 goals in 25 games (16th in the Bundesliga), and Borussia Monchengladbach has given up 51 in 25 (16th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Borussia Monchengladbach is 16th in the league, at -17.
  • Hertha BSC's goal differential (-32) is 17th in the league.

Borussia Monchengladbach Key Players

  • Borussia Monchengladbach is led by Jonas Hofmann, who has eight goals (on 18 shots) in 20 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Borussia Monchengladbach is Alassane Plea, who has five goals in 25 games.
  • Borussia Monchengladbach's leader in assists is Plea, who has five (on 28 chances created) in 25 league appearances.

Hertha BSC Key Players

Borussia Monchengladbach Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Borussia Dortmund

L 6-0

Away

2/26/2022

VfL Wolfsburg

D 2-2

Home

3/5/2022

VfB Stuttgart

L 3-2

Away

3/12/2022

Hertha BSC

-

Home

3/18/2022

VfL Bochum

-

Away

4/3/2022

FSV Mainz

-

Home

4/9/2022

Greuther Furth

-

Away

Hertha BSC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

RB Leipzig

L 6-1

Home

2/26/2022

SC Freiburg

L 3-0

Away

3/5/2022

Eintracht Frankfurt

L 4-1

Home

3/12/2022

Borussia Monchengladbach

-

Away

3/19/2022

TSG Hoffenheim

-

Home

4/2/2022

Bayer Leverkusen

-

Away

4/9/2022

Union Berlin

-

Home

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010551898h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bordeaux in Canada

By Matthew Beighle11 minutes ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_17463736
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal State Fullerton vs. Long Beach State Big West Championship

By Adam Childs6 hours ago
USATSI_17870006
NHL

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers in Canada

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
USATSI_17877438
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas8 hours ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Mar 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango (9), Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) and Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla (27) battle for the ball in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy