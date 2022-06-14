Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Finland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

Bosnia & Herzegovina and Finland will meet at Bilino Polje on Tuesday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The game will get underway on June 14 at 2:45 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Finland

Match Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Bilino Polje

Bosnia & Herzegovina and Finland Stats

Bosnia & Herzegovina has scored three goals in three matches in this tournament (27th in UEFA Nations League), and Finland has conceded two goals in three matches (fifth in tournament). In World Cup qualifying, Bosnia & Herzegovina scored nine goals (1.1 per game) and Finland gave up 10 goals (1.3 per game).

In the UEFA Nations League, Finland has put up three goals in three matches (27th in league), and Bosnia & Herzegovina has conceded two in three games (fifth). In World Cup qualifying, Finland scored 10 goals (1.3 per game) and Bosnia & Herzegovina gave up 12 goals (1.5 per game).

Bosnia & Herzegovina has outscored opponents 3-2, and its +1 goal differential is 17th in the UEFA Nations League. It was -3 during its World Cup qualification cycle.

Finland has outscored opponents 3-2 and its +1 goal differential is 17th in the UEFA Nations League. It was 0 during the UEFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Bosnia & Herzegovina Players to Watch

Bosnia & Herzegovina's Smail Prevljak has two goals and one assist in this tournament, and had two goals (zero assists) in World Cup qualifying.

In this competition, Luka Menalo has one goal (plus two goals in World Cup qualifying).

Ermedin Demirovic put up one assist for Bosnia & Herzegovina during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

In the Bundesliga this past season, Demirovic had two goals and two assists (in 33 games) for SC Freiburg.

In the qualification campaign for the World Cup, Anel Ahmedhodzic had one goal.

In 15 matches for Girondins Bordeaux (Ligue 1) last season, Ahmedhodzic had one assist (but no goals).

Finland Players to Watch

Finland's Teemu Pukki has recorded one goal and one assist in this competition. He had six goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying.

Pukki was a significant part of Norwich City's offense, compiling 11 goals and three assists in 37 Premier League games.

In the most recent World Cup qualifying campaign, Robin Lod had one goal and two assists.

Lod has been a big part of Minnesota United FC's offense in 13 MLS matches, compiling six goals and one assist.

Joel Pohjanpalo has scored two goals for Finland in the current competition. He also posted one goal and one assist during the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle.

Leo Vaisanen recorded one assist in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Bosnia & Herzegovina Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Finland June 4 D 1-1 Away Romania June 7 W 1-0 Home Montenegro June 11 D 1-1 Away Finland June 14 - Home Montenegro September 23 - Home Romania September 26 - Away

Finland Schedule