Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Romania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/7/2022

How to Watch Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Romania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Romania will meet Bosnia & Herzegovina on Tuesday, June 7 in UEFA Nations League play. The game at Bilino Polje gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on fubo Sports Network.

  • Match Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Bilino Polje
Bosnia & Herzegovina and Romania Stats

  • Bosnia & Herzegovina is 27th in the UEFA Nations League in goals scored (one overall, 1.0 per game), and Romania is 28th in goals conceded (two overall, 2.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Bosnia & Herzegovina scored nine goals (1.1 per game) and Romania conceded eight goals (0.8 per game).
  • Romania has not scored yet in this tournament. Bosnia & Herzegovina has conceded one goal (1.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Romania scored 13 goals (1.3 per game) and Bosnia & Herzegovina conceded 12 goals (1.5 per game).
  • Bosnia & Herzegovina's goal difference (0) ranks 24th in the UEFA Nations League (and it was -3 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).
  • In terms of goal differential, Romania is 39th in the UEFA Nations League at -2. It was +5 in the UEFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Bosnia & Herzegovina Players to Watch

  • Bosnia & Herzegovina's Edin Dzeko has one assist in this competition (no goals).
  • In 38 matches for Inter Milan (Serie A) last season, Dzeko had 13 goals and six assists.
  • Bosnia & Herzegovina's Luka Menalo had two goals (but zero assists) in World Cup qualifying.
  • Smail Prevljak has one goal in this competition, and had two goals in World Cup qualifying.
  • Bosnia & Herzegovina's Ermedin Demirovic recorded one assist during the World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • In the Bundesliga this past season, Demirovic had two goals and two assists (in 33 games) for SC Freiburg.
  • In the qualification cycle for the World Cup, Anel Ahmedhodzic had one goal.
  • In Ligue 1 this past season, Ahmedhodzic did not score, but had one assist (in 15 games) for Girondins Bordeaux.

Romania Players to Watch

  • Ianis Hagi totaled two goals and two assists for Romania in World Cup qualifiers.
  • During World Cup qualifiers, Nicolae Stanciu collected one goal with one assist.
  • Romania's Razvan Marin dished out two assists during the World Cup qualifiers.
  • Cagliari's Marin recorded six assists in Serie A (36 matches).
  • Dennis Man scored two goals in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Bosnia & Herzegovina Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Finland

June 4

D 1-1

Away

Romania

June 7

-

Home

Montenegro

June 11

-

Away

Finland

June 14

-

Home

Montenegro

September 23

-

Home

Romania Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Montenegro

June 4

L 2-0

Away

Bosnia & Herzegovina

June 7

-

Away

Finland

June 11

-

Home

Montenegro

June 14

-

Home

Finland

September 23

-

Away

How To Watch

June
7
2022

Bosnia y Herzegovina vs Roménia

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
