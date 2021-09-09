How to Watch Boston College at Harvard

Thursday night, Harvard (3-0) will host Boston College (5-1) in a battle of two of the top women's soccer programs in the Northeast.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 9, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Crimson enter this match with an undefeated record. In its last game, the team downed St. John's in overtime 3-2. The No. 21 team in the country in the TopDrawerSoccer.com national rankings, Harvard has been led this season by junior Angela Caloia, who has three goals and seven points on the season. Caloia is making an impact in a multitude of ways offensively.

Harvard has also played some strong defense, not allowing a goal in its first two games or for the first 61 minutes of the St. John's contest.

On the other side of the pitch is the Boston College Eagles. It's been a strong season for BC, with a loss to No. 12 South Carolina being the lone blemish on the team's record. It has scored at least three goals in all of its other games.

Last time out, BC defeated Kennesaw State 4-0 on the road behind a pair of goals from Ella Richards. Richards has now found the back of the net six times this season. Linda Boama is second on the team with five goals.

This will be the first meeting of these clubs since 2017, when Harvard won 1-0. The Crimson lead the all-time series between these teams 20-15-4.

Can Harvard extend that series lead? Or will the Eagles continue this hot start to the 2021 season and pick up its sixth win?

