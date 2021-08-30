August 30, 2021
How to Watch Boston University at Boston College in Men's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Eagles and Terriers renew their rivalry on the pitch.
Men’s college soccer is back as Boston University and Boston College meet on the pitch for a local rivalry match.

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams played condensed spring schedules, but they return this fall for their first full seasons since the start of the pandemic.

The Eagles are back with preseason All-ACC Watchlist member Victor Souza leading the way.

Boston College holds the bragging rights in the head-to-head record at 28-18. The Terriers have struggled against their rivals, especially recently; they have a 1-8-1 record in the last 10 matches. Their last win came in 2012.

