How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Brazil vs. Venezuela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Group B leader Brazil faces Venezuela on Thursday in the South American Under-17 Women's Football Championship.

Mathematically, Brazil has already qualified for the final phase of the South American U-17 Women's Football Championship. The three-time and current champion are No. 1 in Group B with nine points after three matches, and with Paraguay and Argentina, who both have six points, facing each other on match day 5, no combination of results can kick Brazil out of the top two spots.

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Brazil vs. Venezuela Thursday:

Match Date: March 10, 2022

Match Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Brazil beat South American rivals Argentina on match day one by a scoreline of 3-0. That performance was followed up by a 7-0 beatdown of Bolivia on match day two, and a 5-0 beatdown of Paraguay on match day four. Jhonson leads the tournament with five goals in those three matches.

Venezuela has only one once so far in its first three matches, a 2-1 victory over Bolivia on Matchday 4. Efranyely Aguiar and Fernanda Quintero scored the only two goals of the tournament so far for Venezuela.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify as the CONMEBOL representatives to the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

