How to Watch Bremer SV vs. Bayern München

German powerhouse Bayern München faces an overmatched Bremer SV side in its first match of the DFB-Pokal.

The first round of the DFB-Pokal concludes with one of the most one-sided matchups of the tournament, Bayern München vs. Bremer SV, a match pitting a European powerhouse that has won the Bundesliga nine consecutive times against a team that competes in the Bremen-Liga, the fifth tier in German soccer.

And although the common notion is that soccer is impossible to predict and that anything truly can happen in any given match, an upset here would be one of the biggest in recent soccer history.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 25, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Bayern München is coming off back-to-back victories, first against Borussia Dortmund in the DFL-Supercup Final and then against Köln in its second match of the new Bundesliga campaign, 3-1 and 3-2 victories respectively.

Still, it hasn't been the smoothest start to the campaign for Bayern München, who were held to a 1-1 draw in its campaign opener against Cologne and suffered in its victory against Köln.

Odds are, it won't learn much, if anything, in Wednesday's match against Bremer SV, as many expect Bayern München to play a youth-oriented side and potentially give most of their veterans some rest before its match this weekend against Hertha Berlin.

For fans of the United States Men's National Team, that could very well mean seeing American defender Chris Richards receive a rare start for the reigning German champions. Richards played two minutes for Bayern München over the weekend in their victory over Köln.

Another young star who could see a lot of action for Bayern München on Wednesday is 18-year-old midfielder Jamal Musiala, who has huge upside as an attacker and has flashed brilliance in limited time this season. The teenager already has an assist on the campaign.

Regardless, this match will be intriguing to see if Bayern München can put on an absolute show or if Bremer SV keeps things close and uncomfortable for the 20-time DFB-Pokal winners.

