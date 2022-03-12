Burnley FC will take on Brentford FC on Saturday, March 12 in the Premier League. The game at Brentford Community Stadium begins at 10:00 AM ET on . Brentford currently has 27 points, and is 15th in the league. Burnley has 21 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Brentford vs. Burnley

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV:

Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium

Brentford and Burnley Stats

Brentford is 12th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Burnley is ninth defensively (1.4 allowed per match).

Burnley has scored 22 goals in 26 games (19th in the Premier League), and Brentford has given up 45 in 28 (15th in league).

Brentford's goal differential (-15) is 15th in the league.

Burnley is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -14.

Brentford Key Players

Brentford is led by Ivan Toney, who has nine goals in 23 games (ninth in league).

Bryan Mbeumo is Brentford's second-leading scorer, with three goals in 26 league games.

Mbeumo is Brentford's leader in assists, with three (on 20 chances created) in 26 league appearances.

Burnley Key Players

Brentford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Arsenal L 2-1 Away 2/26/2022 Newcastle L 2-0 Home 3/5/2022 Norwich City W 3-1 Away 3/12/2022 Burnley - Home 3/20/2022 Leicester City - Away 4/2/2022 Chelsea - Away 4/9/2022 West Ham - Home

Burnley Schedule