Skip to main content

How to Watch Brentford FC vs. Burnley FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Burnley FC will take on Brentford FC on Saturday, March 12 in the Premier League. The game at Brentford Community Stadium begins at 10:00 AM ET on . Brentford currently has 27 points, and is 15th in the league. Burnley has 21 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Brentford vs. Burnley

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brentford and Burnley Stats

  • Brentford is 12th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Burnley is ninth defensively (1.4 allowed per match).
  • Burnley has scored 22 goals in 26 games (19th in the Premier League), and Brentford has given up 45 in 28 (15th in league).
  • Brentford's goal differential (-15) is 15th in the league.
  • Burnley is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -14.

Brentford Key Players

  • Brentford is led by Ivan Toney, who has nine goals in 23 games (ninth in league).
  • Bryan Mbeumo is Brentford's second-leading scorer, with three goals in 26 league games.
  • Mbeumo is Brentford's leader in assists, with three (on 20 chances created) in 26 league appearances.

Burnley Key Players

Brentford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Arsenal

L 2-1

Away

2/26/2022

Newcastle

L 2-0

Home

3/5/2022

Norwich City

W 3-1

Away

3/12/2022

Burnley

-

Home

3/20/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

4/2/2022

Chelsea

-

Away

4/9/2022

West Ham

-

Home

Burnley Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Crystal Palace

D 1-1

Away

3/1/2022

Leicester City

L 2-0

Home

3/5/2022

Chelsea

L 4-0

Home

3/12/2022

Brentford

-

Away

4/2/2022

Manchester City

-

Home

4/10/2022

Norwich City

-

Away

4/16/2022

West Ham

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010551898h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bordeaux in Canada

By Matthew Beighle11 minutes ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_17463736
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal State Fullerton vs. Long Beach State Big West Championship

By Adam Childs6 hours ago
USATSI_17870006
NHL

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers in Canada

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
USATSI_17877438
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas8 hours ago
Mar 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango (9), Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) and Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla (27) battle for the ball in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy