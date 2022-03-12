How to Watch Brentford FC vs. Burnley FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Burnley FC will take on Brentford FC on Saturday, March 12 in the Premier League. The game at Brentford Community Stadium begins at 10:00 AM ET on . Brentford currently has 27 points, and is 15th in the league. Burnley has 21 points, and is in 18th place.
How to Watch Brentford vs. Burnley
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium
Brentford and Burnley Stats
- Brentford is 12th in the Premier League offensively (1.1 goals per game), and Burnley is ninth defensively (1.4 allowed per match).
- Burnley has scored 22 goals in 26 games (19th in the Premier League), and Brentford has given up 45 in 28 (15th in league).
- Brentford's goal differential (-15) is 15th in the league.
- Burnley is 14th in the league in goal differential, at -14.
Brentford Key Players
- Brentford is led by Ivan Toney, who has nine goals in 23 games (ninth in league).
- Bryan Mbeumo is Brentford's second-leading scorer, with three goals in 26 league games.
- Mbeumo is Brentford's leader in assists, with three (on 20 chances created) in 26 league appearances.
Burnley Key Players
Brentford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Arsenal
L 2-1
Away
2/26/2022
Newcastle
L 2-0
Home
3/5/2022
Norwich City
W 3-1
Away
3/12/2022
Burnley
-
Home
3/20/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
4/2/2022
Chelsea
-
Away
4/9/2022
West Ham
-
Home
Burnley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Crystal Palace
D 1-1
Away
3/1/2022
Leicester City
L 2-0
Home
3/5/2022
Chelsea
L 4-0
Home
3/12/2022
Brentford
-
Away
4/2/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
4/10/2022
Norwich City
-
Away
4/16/2022
West Ham
-
Away
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
10:00
AM/EST
