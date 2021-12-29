Brentford FC vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Manchester City and Brentford FC will hit the pitch in the Premier League play on Wednesday, December 29. The game at Brentford Community Stadium begins at 3:15 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. With 47 points, Manchester City is first in the league table. Brentford has 20 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch Brentford vs. Manchester City

Match Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Match Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium

Brentford and Manchester City Stats

Manchester City is first in the Premier League in goals scored (50 in 19 games), and Brentford is ninth in goals allowed (24 in 17).

Brentford is scoring 1.2 goals per game (12th in the Premier League), and Manchester City is giving up 0.6 per game (first in league).

In terms of goal differential, Manchester City is first in the league, at +38.

Brentford's goal differential (-3) is 12th in the league.

Manchester City Key Players

Manchester City is led by Raheem Sterling, who has seven goals in 18 games (eighth in league).

Also atop the scoring charts for Manchester City is Bernardo Silva, who has seven goals in 19 games.

Gabriel Jesus is Manchester City's leader in assists, with seven in 18 games (third in league).

Brentford Key Players

Brentford is led by Ivan Toney, with four goals in 15 games (32nd in league).

The squad's second-leading scorer is Bryan Mbeumo, with three goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 17 league appearances.

Brentford's top facilitator is Sergi Canos, with three assists in 16 games (18th in league).

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2021 Leeds W 7-0 Home 12/19/2021 Newcastle W 4-0 Away 12/26/2021 Leicester City W 6-3 Home 12/29/2021 Brentford - Away 1/1/2022 Arsenal - Away 1/15/2022 Chelsea - Home 1/22/2022 Southampton - Away

Brentford Schedule