Brentford FC vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Brentford FC vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manchester City and Brentford FC will hit the pitch in the Premier League play on Wednesday, December 29. The game at Brentford Community Stadium begins at 3:15 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. With 47 points, Manchester City is first in the league table. Brentford has 20 points, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch Brentford vs. Manchester City
- Match Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Match Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium
Brentford and Manchester City Stats
- Manchester City is first in the Premier League in goals scored (50 in 19 games), and Brentford is ninth in goals allowed (24 in 17).
- Brentford is scoring 1.2 goals per game (12th in the Premier League), and Manchester City is giving up 0.6 per game (first in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Manchester City is first in the league, at +38.
- Brentford's goal differential (-3) is 12th in the league.
Manchester City Key Players
- Manchester City is led by Raheem Sterling, who has seven goals in 18 games (eighth in league).
- Also atop the scoring charts for Manchester City is Bernardo Silva, who has seven goals in 19 games.
- Gabriel Jesus is Manchester City's leader in assists, with seven in 18 games (third in league).
Brentford Key Players
- Brentford is led by Ivan Toney, with four goals in 15 games (32nd in league).
- The squad's second-leading scorer is Bryan Mbeumo, with three goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 17 league appearances.
- Brentford's top facilitator is Sergi Canos, with three assists in 16 games (18th in league).
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Leeds
W 7-0
Home
12/19/2021
Newcastle
W 4-0
Away
12/26/2021
Leicester City
W 6-3
Home
12/29/2021
Brentford
-
Away
1/1/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
1/15/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
1/22/2022
Southampton
-
Away
Brentford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Leeds
D 2-2
Away
12/10/2021
Watford
W 2-1
Home
12/26/2021
Brighton
L 2-0
Away
12/29/2021
Manchester City
-
Home
1/2/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
1/16/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
1/22/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
How To Watch
December
29
2021
Brentford vs. Manchester City
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
