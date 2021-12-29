Brentford FC vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Brentford FC vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Manchester City and Brentford FC will hit the pitch in the Premier League play on Wednesday, December 29. The game at Brentford Community Stadium begins at 3:15 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks. With 47 points, Manchester City is first in the league table. Brentford has 20 points, and is in 14th place.

    How to Watch Brentford vs. Manchester City

    • Match Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Match Time: 3:15 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Brentford and Manchester City Stats

    • Manchester City is first in the Premier League in goals scored (50 in 19 games), and Brentford is ninth in goals allowed (24 in 17).
    • Brentford is scoring 1.2 goals per game (12th in the Premier League), and Manchester City is giving up 0.6 per game (first in league).
    • In terms of goal differential, Manchester City is first in the league, at +38.
    • Brentford's goal differential (-3) is 12th in the league.

    Manchester City Key Players

    • Manchester City is led by Raheem Sterling, who has seven goals in 18 games (eighth in league).
    • Also atop the scoring charts for Manchester City is Bernardo Silva, who has seven goals in 19 games.
    • Gabriel Jesus is Manchester City's leader in assists, with seven in 18 games (third in league).

    Brentford Key Players

    • Brentford is led by Ivan Toney, with four goals in 15 games (32nd in league).
    • The squad's second-leading scorer is Bryan Mbeumo, with three goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 17 league appearances.
    • Brentford's top facilitator is Sergi Canos, with three assists in 16 games (18th in league).

    Manchester City Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/14/2021

    Leeds

    W 7-0

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Newcastle

    W 4-0

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Leicester City

    W 6-3

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Brentford

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Arsenal

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Chelsea

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Southampton

    -

    Away

    Brentford Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Leeds

    D 2-2

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Watford

    W 2-1

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Brighton

    L 2-0

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Manchester City

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Aston Villa

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Liverpool

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Wolverhampton

    -

    Home

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

