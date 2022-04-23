Skip to main content

How to Watch Brentford FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday in the Premier League will include Tottenham Hotspur against Brentford FC, with action beginning from Brentford Community Stadium at 12:30 PM ET on NBC. With 57 points, Tottenham is fifth in the league. Brentford has 39 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Brentford vs. Tottenham

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brentford and Tottenham Stats

  • Tottenham is fourth in the Premier League offensively (1.8 goals per match), and Brentford is 13th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
  • Brentford is 11th in the Premier League in goals scored (41 in 33 games), and Tottenham is fifth in goals conceded (38 in 32).
  • Tottenham's goal differential is +18, which is fourth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Brentford is 12th in the league, at -8.

Tottenham Key Players

  • Tottenham is led by Heung Min Son, who has 17 goals (on 54 shots) in 29 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Tottenham is Harry Kane, who has 12 goals in 31 games.
  • Kane is Tottenham's leader in assists, with nine in 31 games (fourth in league).

Brentford Key Players

Tottenham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Newcastle

W 5-1

Home

4/9/2022

Aston Villa

W 4-0

Away

4/16/2022

Brighton

L 1-0

Home

4/23/2022

Brentford

-

Away

5/1/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

5/7/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

5/12/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

Brentford Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Chelsea

W 4-1

Away

4/10/2022

West Ham

W 2-0

Home

4/16/2022

Watford

W 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

5/2/2022

Manchester United

-

Away

5/7/2022

Southampton

-

Home

5/15/2022

Everton

-

Away

