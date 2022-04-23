How to Watch Brentford FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in the Premier League will include Tottenham Hotspur against Brentford FC, with action beginning from Brentford Community Stadium at 12:30 PM ET on NBC. With 57 points, Tottenham is fifth in the league. Brentford has 39 points, and is in 12th place.
How to Watch Brentford vs. Tottenham
- Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium
Brentford and Tottenham Stats
- Tottenham is fourth in the Premier League offensively (1.8 goals per match), and Brentford is 13th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
- Brentford is 11th in the Premier League in goals scored (41 in 33 games), and Tottenham is fifth in goals conceded (38 in 32).
- Tottenham's goal differential is +18, which is fourth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Brentford is 12th in the league, at -8.
Tottenham Key Players
- Tottenham is led by Heung Min Son, who has 17 goals (on 54 shots) in 29 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Tottenham is Harry Kane, who has 12 goals in 31 games.
- Kane is Tottenham's leader in assists, with nine in 31 games (fourth in league).
Brentford Key Players
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Newcastle
W 5-1
Home
4/9/2022
Aston Villa
W 4-0
Away
4/16/2022
Brighton
L 1-0
Home
4/23/2022
Brentford
-
Away
5/1/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
5/7/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
5/12/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
Brentford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Chelsea
W 4-1
Away
4/10/2022
West Ham
W 2-0
Home
4/16/2022
Watford
W 2-1
Away
4/23/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
5/2/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
5/7/2022
Southampton
-
Home
5/15/2022
Everton
-
Away
