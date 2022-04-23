Saturday in the Premier League will include Tottenham Hotspur against Brentford FC, with action beginning from Brentford Community Stadium at 12:30 PM ET on NBC. With 57 points, Tottenham is fifth in the league. Brentford has 39 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Brentford vs. Tottenham

Brentford and Tottenham Stats

Tottenham is fourth in the Premier League offensively (1.8 goals per match), and Brentford is 13th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).

Brentford is 11th in the Premier League in goals scored (41 in 33 games), and Tottenham is fifth in goals conceded (38 in 32).

Tottenham's goal differential is +18, which is fourth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Brentford is 12th in the league, at -8.

Tottenham Key Players

Tottenham is led by Heung Min Son, who has 17 goals (on 54 shots) in 29 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Tottenham is Harry Kane, who has 12 goals in 31 games.

Kane is Tottenham's leader in assists, with nine in 31 games (fourth in league).

Tottenham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/3/2022 Newcastle W 5-1 Home 4/9/2022 Aston Villa W 4-0 Away 4/16/2022 Brighton L 1-0 Home 4/23/2022 Brentford - Away 5/1/2022 Leicester City - Home 5/7/2022 Liverpool - Away 5/12/2022 Arsenal - Home

