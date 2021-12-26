Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Brentford FC hits the pitch against Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium on Sunday, December 26. The two Premier League teams will battle at 3:00 PM ET. Brighton has 20 points, and is 13th in the league table. Brentford has 20 points, and is in 12th place.

    How to Watch Brighton vs. Brentford

    • Match Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
    • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: American Express Community Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Brighton and Brentford Stats

    • Brighton is scoring 0.9 goals per match (17th in the Premier League), and Brentford is conceding 1.4 per game (ninth in league).
    • Brentford is 10th in the Premier League in goals scored (21 in 16 games), and Brighton is fifth in goals conceded (17 in 16).
    • In terms of goal differential, Brighton is 13th in the league, at -3.
    • Brentford's goal differential is -1, which ranks ninth in the league.

    Brighton Key Players

    • Neal Maupay is Brighton's leading scorer, with six goals (on 25 shots) in 15 league games.
    • Leandro Trossard has three goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.
    • Pascal Gross is Brighton's leader in assists, with two (on 18 chances created) in 13 league appearances.

    Brentford Key Players

    • Brentford is led by Ivan Toney, with four goals in 14 games (25th in league).
    • Bryan Mbeumo is Brentford's No. 2 scorer, with three goals in 16 league games.
    • Brentford's best playmaker is Sergi Canos, with three assists (on 10 chances created) in 15 league appearances.

    Brighton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    West Ham

    D 1-1

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Southampton

    D 1-1

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Wolverhampton

    L 1-0

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Brentford

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Chelsea

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Everton

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Crystal Palace

    -

    Home

    Brentford Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Tottenham

    L 2-0

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Leeds

    D 2-2

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Watford

    W 2-1

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Brighton

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Manchester City

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Aston Villa

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Liverpool

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Brentford

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

