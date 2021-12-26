Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Brentford FC hits the pitch against Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium on Sunday, December 26. The two Premier League teams will battle at 3:00 PM ET. Brighton has 20 points, and is 13th in the league table. Brentford has 20 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Brighton vs. Brentford

Match Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: American Express Community Stadium

Brighton and Brentford Stats

Brighton is scoring 0.9 goals per match (17th in the Premier League), and Brentford is conceding 1.4 per game (ninth in league).

Brentford is 10th in the Premier League in goals scored (21 in 16 games), and Brighton is fifth in goals conceded (17 in 16).

In terms of goal differential, Brighton is 13th in the league, at -3.

Brentford's goal differential is -1, which ranks ninth in the league.

Brighton Key Players

Neal Maupay is Brighton's leading scorer, with six goals (on 25 shots) in 15 league games.

Leandro Trossard has three goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Pascal Gross is Brighton's leader in assists, with two (on 18 chances created) in 13 league appearances.

Brentford Key Players

Brentford is led by Ivan Toney, with four goals in 14 games (25th in league).

Bryan Mbeumo is Brentford's No. 2 scorer, with three goals in 16 league games.

Brentford's best playmaker is Sergi Canos, with three assists (on 10 chances created) in 15 league appearances.

Brighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 West Ham D 1-1 Away 12/4/2021 Southampton D 1-1 Away 12/15/2021 Wolverhampton L 1-0 Home 12/26/2021 Brentford - Home 12/29/2021 Chelsea - Away 1/2/2022 Everton - Away 1/14/2022 Crystal Palace - Home

Brentford Schedule