Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Brentford FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Brentford FC hits the pitch against Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium on Sunday, December 26. The two Premier League teams will battle at 3:00 PM ET. Brighton has 20 points, and is 13th in the league table. Brentford has 20 points, and is in 12th place.
How to Watch Brighton vs. Brentford
- Match Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: American Express Community Stadium
Brighton and Brentford Stats
- Brighton is scoring 0.9 goals per match (17th in the Premier League), and Brentford is conceding 1.4 per game (ninth in league).
- Brentford is 10th in the Premier League in goals scored (21 in 16 games), and Brighton is fifth in goals conceded (17 in 16).
- In terms of goal differential, Brighton is 13th in the league, at -3.
- Brentford's goal differential is -1, which ranks ninth in the league.
Brighton Key Players
- Neal Maupay is Brighton's leading scorer, with six goals (on 25 shots) in 15 league games.
- Leandro Trossard has three goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Pascal Gross is Brighton's leader in assists, with two (on 18 chances created) in 13 league appearances.
Brentford Key Players
- Brentford is led by Ivan Toney, with four goals in 14 games (25th in league).
- Bryan Mbeumo is Brentford's No. 2 scorer, with three goals in 16 league games.
- Brentford's best playmaker is Sergi Canos, with three assists (on 10 chances created) in 15 league appearances.
Brighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
West Ham
D 1-1
Away
12/4/2021
Southampton
D 1-1
Away
12/15/2021
Wolverhampton
L 1-0
Home
12/26/2021
Brentford
-
Home
12/29/2021
Chelsea
-
Away
1/2/2022
Everton
-
Away
1/14/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
Brentford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Tottenham
L 2-0
Away
12/5/2021
Leeds
D 2-2
Away
12/10/2021
Watford
W 2-1
Home
12/26/2021
Brighton
-
Away
12/29/2021
Manchester City
-
Home
1/2/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
1/16/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
