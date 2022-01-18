Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tuesday in the Premier League will include Chelsea FC versus Brighton & Hove Albion, with action beginning from American Express Community Stadium at 3:00 PM ET on USA Network. Chelsea is third in the league, with 43 points. Brighton is ninth, with 28.
How to Watch Brighton vs. Chelsea
- Match Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: American Express Community Stadium
Brighton and Chelsea Stats
- Chelsea is scoring 2.0 goals per game (third in the Premier League), and Brighton is conceding 1.1 per game (sixth in league).
- Brighton has scored 21 goals in 20 games (16th in the Premier League), and Chelsea has given up 17 in 22 (third in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Chelsea is third in the league, at +28.
- Brighton has a goal differential of 0 on the season, which ranks ninth in the league.
Chelsea Key Players
- Chelsea is led by Mason Mount, who has seven goals (on 25 shots) in 20 league games.
- Jorginho has six goals (on 0.4 shots per game) in 21 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Chelsea's leader in assists is Mount, who has five (on 24 chances created) in 20 league appearances.
Brighton Key Players
- Brighton is led by Neal Maupay, with seven goals in 19 games (11th in league).
- Leandro Trossard has scored four times in 19 appearances.
- Brighton's top playmaker is Enock Mwepu, with three assists in 15 games (20th in league).
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Brighton
D 1-1
Home
1/2/2022
Liverpool
D 2-2
Home
1/15/2022
Manchester City
L 1-0
Away
1/18/2022
Brighton
-
Away
1/23/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
2/19/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
2/27/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
Brighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Chelsea
D 1-1
Away
1/2/2022
Everton
W 3-2
Away
1/14/2022
Crystal Palace
D 1-1
Home
1/18/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
1/23/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
2/12/2022
Watford
-
Away
2/19/2022
Burnley
-
Home
