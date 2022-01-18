Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

Tuesday in the Premier League will include Chelsea FC versus Brighton & Hove Albion, with action beginning from American Express Community Stadium at 3:00 PM ET on USA Network. Chelsea is third in the league, with 43 points. Brighton is ninth, with 28.

How to Watch Brighton vs. Chelsea

Match Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: American Express Community Stadium

American Express Community Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brighton and Chelsea Stats

Chelsea is scoring 2.0 goals per game (third in the Premier League), and Brighton is conceding 1.1 per game (sixth in league).

Brighton has scored 21 goals in 20 games (16th in the Premier League), and Chelsea has given up 17 in 22 (third in league).

In terms of goal differential, Chelsea is third in the league, at +28.

Brighton has a goal differential of 0 on the season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Chelsea Key Players

Chelsea is led by Mason Mount, who has seven goals (on 25 shots) in 20 league games.

Jorginho has six goals (on 0.4 shots per game) in 21 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Chelsea's leader in assists is Mount, who has five (on 24 chances created) in 20 league appearances.

Brighton Key Players

Brighton is led by Neal Maupay, with seven goals in 19 games (11th in league).

Leandro Trossard has scored four times in 19 appearances.

Brighton's top playmaker is Enock Mwepu, with three assists in 15 games (20th in league).

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Brighton D 1-1 Home 1/2/2022 Liverpool D 2-2 Home 1/15/2022 Manchester City L 1-0 Away 1/18/2022 Brighton - Away 1/23/2022 Tottenham - Home 2/19/2022 Crystal Palace - Away 2/27/2022 Leicester City - Home

Brighton Schedule