Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tuesday in the Premier League will include Chelsea FC versus Brighton & Hove Albion, with action beginning from American Express Community Stadium at 3:00 PM ET on USA Network. Chelsea is third in the league, with 43 points. Brighton is ninth, with 28.

How to Watch Brighton vs. Chelsea

  • Match Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: American Express Community Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brighton and Chelsea Stats

  • Chelsea is scoring 2.0 goals per game (third in the Premier League), and Brighton is conceding 1.1 per game (sixth in league).
  • Brighton has scored 21 goals in 20 games (16th in the Premier League), and Chelsea has given up 17 in 22 (third in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Chelsea is third in the league, at +28.
  • Brighton has a goal differential of 0 on the season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Chelsea Key Players

  • Chelsea is led by Mason Mount, who has seven goals (on 25 shots) in 20 league games.
  • Jorginho has six goals (on 0.4 shots per game) in 21 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Chelsea's leader in assists is Mount, who has five (on 24 chances created) in 20 league appearances.

Brighton Key Players

  • Brighton is led by Neal Maupay, with seven goals in 19 games (11th in league).
  • Leandro Trossard has scored four times in 19 appearances.
  • Brighton's top playmaker is Enock Mwepu, with three assists in 15 games (20th in league).

Chelsea Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Brighton

D 1-1

Home

1/2/2022

Liverpool

D 2-2

Home

1/15/2022

Manchester City

L 1-0

Away

1/18/2022

Brighton

-

Away

1/23/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

2/19/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

2/27/2022

Leicester City

-

Home

Brighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Chelsea

D 1-1

Away

1/2/2022

Everton

W 3-2

Away

1/14/2022

Crystal Palace

D 1-1

Home

1/18/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

1/23/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

2/12/2022

Watford

-

Away

2/19/2022

Burnley

-

Home

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

1 minute ago
Chelsea
Premier League

How to Watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea

1 minute ago
soccer fans
Scottish Premiership

How to Watch FC Aberdeen vs. Glasgow Rangers

16 minutes ago
Juventus
Coppa Italia

How to Watch Juventus FC at Sampdoria

16 minutes ago
paolo-banchero
SI Guide

Duke Hits the Road for ACC Clash With Florida State

24 minutes ago
Borussia Dortmund
Copa de Alemania

How to Watch St. Pauli vs. Borussia Dortmund

31 minutes ago
duke women
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Miami

1 hour ago
AFCON
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Gabon vs. Morocco

1 hour ago
AFCON 2
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana vs. Comoros

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy