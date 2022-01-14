Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace will hit the pitch in the Premier League play on Friday, January 14. The game at American Express Community Stadium starts at 3:00 PM ET on USA Network. Brighton currently has 27 points, and is ninth in the league table. Crystal Palace has 23 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Brighton vs. Crystal Palace

  • Match Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Stadium: American Express Community Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brighton and Crystal Palace Stats

  • Brighton puts up 1.1 goals per match (16th in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace concedes 1.5 per game (11th in league).
  • Crystal Palace scores 1.5 goals per game (eighth in the Premier League), and Brighton concedes 1.1 per game (fifth in league).
  • Brighton's goal differential (0) is eighth in the league.
  • Crystal Palace has a goal differential of -1 for the season, 10th in the league.

Brighton Key Players

  • Brighton is led by Neal Maupay, who has seven goals in 18 games (11th in league).
  • Leandro Trossard is Brighton's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 18 league games.
  • Enock Mwepu has three assists in 15 games -- tops on Brighton, and 20th in the league.

Crystal Palace Key Players

  • Crystal Palace is led by Conor Gallagher, with six goals (on 24 shots) in 17 league games.
  • Odsonne Edouard has scored five times in 17 appearances.
  • Michael Olise is Crystal Palace's assist leader, with three (on four chances created) in 15 league appearances.

Brighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/26/2021

Brentford

W 2-0

Home

12/29/2021

Chelsea

D 1-1

Away

1/2/2022

Everton

W 3-2

Away

1/14/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Home

1/18/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

1/23/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

2/12/2022

Watford

-

Away

Crystal Palace Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/26/2021

Tottenham

L 3-0

Away

12/28/2021

Norwich City

W 3-0

Home

1/1/2022

West Ham

L 3-2

Home

1/14/2022

Brighton

-

Away

1/23/2022

Liverpool

-

Home

2/9/2022

Norwich City

-

Away

2/12/2022

Brentford

-

Away

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
