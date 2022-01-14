Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace will hit the pitch in the Premier League play on Friday, January 14. The game at American Express Community Stadium starts at 3:00 PM ET on USA Network. Brighton currently has 27 points, and is ninth in the league table. Crystal Palace has 23 points, and is in 12th place.

How to Watch Brighton vs. Crystal Palace

Match Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: American Express Community Stadium

Brighton and Crystal Palace Stats

Brighton puts up 1.1 goals per match (16th in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace concedes 1.5 per game (11th in league).

Crystal Palace scores 1.5 goals per game (eighth in the Premier League), and Brighton concedes 1.1 per game (fifth in league).

Brighton's goal differential (0) is eighth in the league.

Crystal Palace has a goal differential of -1 for the season, 10th in the league.

Brighton Key Players

Brighton is led by Neal Maupay, who has seven goals in 18 games (11th in league).

Leandro Trossard is Brighton's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 18 league games.

Enock Mwepu has three assists in 15 games -- tops on Brighton, and 20th in the league.

Crystal Palace Key Players

Crystal Palace is led by Conor Gallagher, with six goals (on 24 shots) in 17 league games.

Odsonne Edouard has scored five times in 17 appearances.

Michael Olise is Crystal Palace's assist leader, with three (on four chances created) in 15 league appearances.

Brighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2021 Brentford W 2-0 Home 12/29/2021 Chelsea D 1-1 Away 1/2/2022 Everton W 3-2 Away 1/14/2022 Crystal Palace - Home 1/18/2022 Chelsea - Home 1/23/2022 Leicester City - Away 2/12/2022 Watford - Away

Crystal Palace Schedule