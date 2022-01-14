Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace will hit the pitch in the Premier League play on Friday, January 14. The game at American Express Community Stadium starts at 3:00 PM ET on USA Network. Brighton currently has 27 points, and is ninth in the league table. Crystal Palace has 23 points, and is in 12th place.
How to Watch Brighton vs. Crystal Palace
- Match Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: American Express Community Stadium
Brighton and Crystal Palace Stats
- Brighton puts up 1.1 goals per match (16th in the Premier League), and Crystal Palace concedes 1.5 per game (11th in league).
- Crystal Palace scores 1.5 goals per game (eighth in the Premier League), and Brighton concedes 1.1 per game (fifth in league).
- Brighton's goal differential (0) is eighth in the league.
- Crystal Palace has a goal differential of -1 for the season, 10th in the league.
Brighton Key Players
- Brighton is led by Neal Maupay, who has seven goals in 18 games (11th in league).
- Leandro Trossard is Brighton's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 18 league games.
- Enock Mwepu has three assists in 15 games -- tops on Brighton, and 20th in the league.
Crystal Palace Key Players
- Crystal Palace is led by Conor Gallagher, with six goals (on 24 shots) in 17 league games.
- Odsonne Edouard has scored five times in 17 appearances.
- Michael Olise is Crystal Palace's assist leader, with three (on four chances created) in 15 league appearances.
Brighton Schedule
12/26/2021
Brentford
W 2-0
Home
12/29/2021
Chelsea
D 1-1
Away
1/2/2022
Everton
W 3-2
Away
1/14/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
1/18/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
1/23/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
2/12/2022
Watford
-
Away
Crystal Palace Schedule
12/26/2021
Tottenham
L 3-0
Away
12/28/2021
Norwich City
W 3-0
Home
1/1/2022
West Ham
L 3-2
Home
1/14/2022
Brighton
-
Away
1/23/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
2/9/2022
Norwich City
-
Away
2/12/2022
Brentford
-
Away
How To Watch
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
