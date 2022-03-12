How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Liverpool FC visits Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, March 12. The two clubs will square off at 7:30 AM ET, broadcast on . Liverpool is second in the league table, with 63 points. Brighton is 13th, with 33.
Brighton vs. Liverpool
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: American Express Community Stadium
Brighton and Liverpool Stats
- Liverpool is scoring 2.6 goals per game (first in the Premier League), and Brighton is giving up 1.2 per game (sixth in league).
- Brighton has scored 26 goals in 27 matches (17th in the Premier League), and Liverpool has given up 20 in 27 (third in league).
- Liverpool is first in the league in goal differential, at +51.
- Brighton is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -6.
Liverpool Key Players
- Liverpool is led by Mohamed Salah, who has 19 goals in 25 games (first in league).
- Sadio Mane is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with 12 goals in 24 league games.
- Trent Alexander-Arnold has 11 assists in 24 games -- tops on Liverpool, and first in the league.
Brighton Key Players
Liverpool Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Norwich City
W 3-1
Home
2/23/2022
Leeds
W 6-0
Home
3/5/2022
West Ham
W 1-0
Home
3/12/2022
Brighton
-
Away
3/16/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
4/2/2022
Watford
-
Home
4/10/2022
Manchester City
-
Away
Brighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Burnley
L 3-0
Home
2/26/2022
Aston Villa
L 2-0
Home
3/5/2022
Newcastle
L 2-1
Away
3/12/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
3/16/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
4/2/2022
Norwich City
-
Home
4/9/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
How To Watch
March
12
2022
TV CHANNEL:
Time
7:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
