How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liverpool FC visits Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, March 12. The two clubs will square off at 7:30 AM ET, broadcast on . Liverpool is second in the league table, with 63 points. Brighton is 13th, with 33.

How to Watch Brighton vs. Liverpool

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 AM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: American Express Community Stadium
Brighton and Liverpool Stats

  • Liverpool is scoring 2.6 goals per game (first in the Premier League), and Brighton is giving up 1.2 per game (sixth in league).
  • Brighton has scored 26 goals in 27 matches (17th in the Premier League), and Liverpool has given up 20 in 27 (third in league).
  • Liverpool is first in the league in goal differential, at +51.
  • Brighton is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -6.

Liverpool Key Players

  • Liverpool is led by Mohamed Salah, who has 19 goals in 25 games (first in league).
  • Sadio Mane is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with 12 goals in 24 league games.
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold has 11 assists in 24 games -- tops on Liverpool, and first in the league.

Brighton Key Players

Liverpool Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Norwich City

W 3-1

Home

2/23/2022

Leeds

W 6-0

Home

3/5/2022

West Ham

W 1-0

Home

3/12/2022

Brighton

-

Away

3/16/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

4/2/2022

Watford

-

Home

4/10/2022

Manchester City

-

Away

Brighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Burnley

L 3-0

Home

2/26/2022

Aston Villa

L 2-0

Home

3/5/2022

Newcastle

L 2-1

Away

3/12/2022

Liverpool

-

Home

3/16/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

4/2/2022

Norwich City

-

Home

4/9/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
7:30
AM/EST
