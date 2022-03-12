Liverpool FC visits Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, March 12. The two clubs will square off at 7:30 AM ET, broadcast on . Liverpool is second in the league table, with 63 points. Brighton is 13th, with 33.

How to Watch Brighton vs. Liverpool

7:30 AM ET TV:

Stadium: American Express Community Stadium

Brighton and Liverpool Stats

Liverpool is scoring 2.6 goals per game (first in the Premier League), and Brighton is giving up 1.2 per game (sixth in league).

Brighton has scored 26 goals in 27 matches (17th in the Premier League), and Liverpool has given up 20 in 27 (third in league).

Liverpool is first in the league in goal differential, at +51.

Brighton is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -6.

Liverpool Key Players

Liverpool is led by Mohamed Salah, who has 19 goals in 25 games (first in league).

Sadio Mane is Liverpool's second-leading scorer, with 12 goals in 24 league games.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has 11 assists in 24 games -- tops on Liverpool, and first in the league.

Brighton Key Players

Liverpool Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Norwich City W 3-1 Home 2/23/2022 Leeds W 6-0 Home 3/5/2022 West Ham W 1-0 Home 3/12/2022 Brighton - Away 3/16/2022 Arsenal - Away 4/2/2022 Watford - Home 4/10/2022 Manchester City - Away

Brighton Schedule