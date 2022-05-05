Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Brighton & Hove Albion takes on Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, May 7. The two Premier League clubs will play at 12:30 PM ET. Manchester United has 58 points, and is sixth in the league table. Brighton has 44 points, and is in ninth place.
How to Watch Brighton vs. Manchester United
- Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: American Express Community Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Brighton and Manchester United Stats
- Manchester United puts up 1.6 goals per match (fifth in the Premier League), and Brighton concedes 1.2 per game (seventh in league).
- Brighton is 16th in the Premier League offensively (1.0 goal per match), and Manchester United is 12th defensively (1.4 conceded per match).
- In terms of goal differential, Manchester United is seventh in the league, at +5.
- Brighton is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -8.
Manchester United Key Players
- Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading scorer, with 18 goals (on 81 shots) in 29 league games.
- Bruno Fernandes has 10 goals in 34 appearances, second-best on Manchester United.
- Paul Pogba is Manchester United's leader in assists, with nine in 20 games (fourth in league).
Manchester United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Arsenal
L 3-1
Away
4/28/2022
Chelsea
D 1-1
Home
5/2/2022
Brentford
W 3-0
Home
5/7/2022
Brighton
-
Away
5/22/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Away
Brighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Manchester City
L 3-0
Away
4/24/2022
Southampton
D 2-2
Home
4/30/2022
Wolverhampton
W 3-0
Away
5/7/2022
Manchester United
-
Home
5/15/2022
Leeds
-
Away
5/22/2022
West Ham
-
Home
