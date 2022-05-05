Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

Brighton & Hove Albion takes on Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, May 7. The two Premier League clubs will play at 12:30 PM ET. Manchester United has 58 points, and is sixth in the league table. Brighton has 44 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Brighton vs. Manchester United

Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

12:30 PM ET TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: American Express Community Stadium

Brighton and Manchester United Stats

Manchester United puts up 1.6 goals per match (fifth in the Premier League), and Brighton concedes 1.2 per game (seventh in league).

Brighton is 16th in the Premier League offensively (1.0 goal per match), and Manchester United is 12th defensively (1.4 conceded per match).

In terms of goal differential, Manchester United is seventh in the league, at +5.

Brighton is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -8.

Manchester United Key Players

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading scorer, with 18 goals (on 81 shots) in 29 league games.

Bruno Fernandes has 10 goals in 34 appearances, second-best on Manchester United.

Paul Pogba is Manchester United's leader in assists, with nine in 20 games (fourth in league).

Brighton Key Players

Manchester United Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Arsenal L 3-1 Away 4/28/2022 Chelsea D 1-1 Home 5/2/2022 Brentford W 3-0 Home 5/7/2022 Brighton - Away 5/22/2022 Crystal Palace - Away

Brighton Schedule