Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Brighton & Hove Albion takes on Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, May 7. The two Premier League clubs will play at 12:30 PM ET. Manchester United has 58 points, and is sixth in the league table. Brighton has 44 points, and is in ninth place.

How to Watch Brighton vs. Manchester United

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: American Express Community Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brighton and Manchester United Stats

  • Manchester United puts up 1.6 goals per match (fifth in the Premier League), and Brighton concedes 1.2 per game (seventh in league).
  • Brighton is 16th in the Premier League offensively (1.0 goal per match), and Manchester United is 12th defensively (1.4 conceded per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, Manchester United is seventh in the league, at +5.
  • Brighton is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -8.

Manchester United Key Players

  • Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading scorer, with 18 goals (on 81 shots) in 29 league games.
  • Bruno Fernandes has 10 goals in 34 appearances, second-best on Manchester United.
  • Paul Pogba is Manchester United's leader in assists, with nine in 20 games (fourth in league).

Brighton Key Players

Manchester United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Arsenal

L 3-1

Away

4/28/2022

Chelsea

D 1-1

Home

5/2/2022

Brentford

W 3-0

Home

5/7/2022

Brighton

-

Away

5/22/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Away

Brighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Manchester City

L 3-0

Away

4/24/2022

Southampton

D 2-2

Home

4/30/2022

Wolverhampton

W 3-0

Away

5/7/2022

Manchester United

-

Home

5/15/2022

Leeds

-

Away

5/22/2022

West Ham

-

Home

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
