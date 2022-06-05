Skip to main content

How to Watch Bulgaria vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bulgaria will host Georgia in the UEFA Nations League at Huvepharma Arena on Sunday, June 5. The two teams will play at 2:45 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Bulgaria vs. Georgia

  • Match Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Huvepharma Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Bulgaria and Georgia Stats

  • Bulgaria has scored one goal in this tournament (1.0 per game), while Georgia has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Bulgaria scored six goals (0.8 per game) and Georgia conceded 12 goals (1.5 per game).
  • In the UEFA Nations League, Georgia has put up four goals in one matches (first in league), and Bulgaria has allowed one in one matches (17th). In World Cup qualifying, Georgia scored six goals (0.8 per game) and Bulgaria conceded 14 goals (1.8 per game).
  • Bulgaria's goal difference (0) ranks 21st in the UEFA Nations League (and it was -8 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).
  • With 4 goals scored and 0 conceded, Georgia is first in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was -6 during the UEFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Bulgaria Players to Watch

    Bulgaria's Kiril Despodov has two goals and one assist in this tournament, and had two goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying. In this tournament, Ivaylo Chochev has one goal and one assist (plus one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifying). Todor Nedelev has two goals for Bulgaria in the current tournament, and had two goals during the World Cup qualifying campaign. During this tournament Atanas Iliev has one goal, with one goal in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Georgia Players to Watch

    Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has four goals (zero assists) in this competition and netted four goals (zero assists) in World Cup qualifiers. Vako Gvilia has one assist in this tournament, and he tallied one assist in World Cup qualifying. Tornike Okriashvili has recorded one goal for Georgia in the current tournament (plus one goal during the World Cup qualifying cycle). Otar Kiteishvili has one assist in this competition. He also had one assist in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Bulgaria Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

North Macedonia

June 2

D 1-1

Home

Georgia

June 5

-

Home

Gibraltar

June 9

-

Away

Georgia

June 12

-

Away

Gibraltar

September 23

-

Home

Georgia Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Gibraltar

June 2

W 4-0

Home

Bulgaria

June 5

-

Away

North Macedonia

June 9

-

Away

Bulgaria

June 12

-

Home

North Macedonia

September 23

-

Home

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Bulgaria vs Georgia

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
imago1012470008h
