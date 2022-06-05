Bulgaria will host Georgia in the UEFA Nations League at Huvepharma Arena on Sunday, June 5. The two teams will play at 2:45 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network.

Match Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Huvepharma Arena

Bulgaria and Georgia Stats

Bulgaria has scored one goal in this tournament (1.0 per game), while Georgia has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Bulgaria scored six goals (0.8 per game) and Georgia conceded 12 goals (1.5 per game).

In the UEFA Nations League, Georgia has put up four goals in one matches (first in league), and Bulgaria has allowed one in one matches (17th). In World Cup qualifying, Georgia scored six goals (0.8 per game) and Bulgaria conceded 14 goals (1.8 per game).

Bulgaria's goal difference (0) ranks 21st in the UEFA Nations League (and it was -8 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).

With 4 goals scored and 0 conceded, Georgia is first in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was -6 during the UEFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Bulgaria Players to Watch

Bulgaria's Kiril Despodov has two goals and one assist in this tournament, and had two goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying. In this tournament, Ivaylo Chochev has one goal and one assist (plus one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifying). Todor Nedelev has two goals for Bulgaria in the current tournament, and had two goals during the World Cup qualifying campaign. During this tournament Atanas Iliev has one goal, with one goal in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Georgia Players to Watch

Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has four goals (zero assists) in this competition and netted four goals (zero assists) in World Cup qualifiers. Vako Gvilia has one assist in this tournament, and he tallied one assist in World Cup qualifying. Tornike Okriashvili has recorded one goal for Georgia in the current tournament (plus one goal during the World Cup qualifying cycle). Otar Kiteishvili has one assist in this competition. He also had one assist in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.

Bulgaria Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away North Macedonia June 2 D 1-1 Home Georgia June 5 - Home Gibraltar June 9 - Away Georgia June 12 - Away Gibraltar September 23 - Home

Georgia Schedule