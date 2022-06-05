How to Watch Bulgaria vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bulgaria will host Georgia in the UEFA Nations League at Huvepharma Arena on Sunday, June 5. The two teams will play at 2:45 PM ET, airing on fubo Sports Network.
- Match Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Huvepharma Arena
Bulgaria and Georgia Stats
- Bulgaria has scored one goal in this tournament (1.0 per game), while Georgia has not conceded a goal yet. In World Cup qualifying, Bulgaria scored six goals (0.8 per game) and Georgia conceded 12 goals (1.5 per game).
- In the UEFA Nations League, Georgia has put up four goals in one matches (first in league), and Bulgaria has allowed one in one matches (17th). In World Cup qualifying, Georgia scored six goals (0.8 per game) and Bulgaria conceded 14 goals (1.8 per game).
- Bulgaria's goal difference (0) ranks 21st in the UEFA Nations League (and it was -8 in UEFA World Cup qualifying).
- With 4 goals scored and 0 conceded, Georgia is first in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential. It was -6 during the UEFA World Cup qualification campaign.
Bulgaria Players to Watch
- Bulgaria's Kiril Despodov has two goals and one assist in this tournament, and had two goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying. In this tournament, Ivaylo Chochev has one goal and one assist (plus one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifying). Todor Nedelev has two goals for Bulgaria in the current tournament, and had two goals during the World Cup qualifying campaign. During this tournament Atanas Iliev has one goal, with one goal in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has four goals (zero assists) in this competition and netted four goals (zero assists) in World Cup qualifiers. Vako Gvilia has one assist in this tournament, and he tallied one assist in World Cup qualifying. Tornike Okriashvili has recorded
one goal for Georgia in the current tournament (plus one goal during the World Cup qualifying cycle). Otar Kiteishvili has one assist in this competition. He also had one assist in the qualification campaign for the World Cup.
Bulgaria Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
North Macedonia
June 2
D 1-1
Home
Georgia
June 5
-
Home
Gibraltar
June 9
-
Away
Georgia
June 12
-
Away
Gibraltar
September 23
-
Home
Georgia Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Gibraltar
June 2
W 4-0
Home
Bulgaria
June 5
-
Away
North Macedonia
June 9
-
Away
Bulgaria
June 12
-
Home
North Macedonia
September 23
-
Home
