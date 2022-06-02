Bulgaria vs. North Macedonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/2/2022

North Macedonia hits the pitch against Bulgaria at Huvepharma Arena on Thursday, June 2. The two squads will square off at 12:00 PM ET in UEFA Nations League play.

How to Watch Bulgaria vs. North Macedonia

Match Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Thursday, June 2, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Huvepharma Arena

Bulgaria and North Macedonia Stats

With six goals in eight matches, Bulgaria was 44th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play. On the flip side, North Macedonia allowed 13 goals.

North Macedonia was eighth in UEFA World Cup qualifying in goals scored (24 overall, 2.0 per game), and Bulgaria was 33rd in UEFA World Cup qualifying in goals conceded (14 overall, 1.8 per game).

Bulgaria was outscored 14-6 in qualifying matches.

North Macedonia's goal differential in World Cup qualifying was +11.

Bulgaria Players to Watch

In seven World Cup qualifiers for Bulgaria, Kiril Despodov scored two goals and had one assist.

In four World Cup qualifiers, Todor Nedelev had two goals.

Ivaylo Chochev had one goal and one assist for Bulgaria in World Cup qualifying.

Atanas Iliev scored one goal for Bulgaria in World Cup qualifying.

North Macedonia Players to Watch

In 10 World Cup qualifiers, Enis Bardhi helped propel North Macedonia with four goals and three assists.

With three goals and two assists in 32 matches for Levante UD (LaLiga), Bardhi was a key part of the team's offense.

In the last World Cup qualifying (appearing in 12 matches), Ezgjan Alioski helped spark North Macedonia with three goals and three assists.

In the last World Cup qualifying cycle, in which Aleksandar Trajkovski played 12 matches, he registered five goals and one assist for North Macedonia.

In the most recent World Cup qualifying campaign (over 11 matches played), Eljif Elmas accumulated four goals and two assists for North Macedonia.

In 37 games for SSC Napoli (Serie A), Elmas tallied three goals and three assists.

Bulgaria Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away North Macedonia June 2 - Home Georgia June 5 - Home Gibraltar June 9 - Away Georgia June 12 - Away

North Macedonia Schedule