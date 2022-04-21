Burnley FC vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

Southampton FC takes on Burnley FC at Turf Moor on Thursday at 2:45 PM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on USA Network. Burnley currently has 25 points, and is 18th in the league. Southampton has 39 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Burnley vs. Southampton

Match Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Turf Moor

Turf Moor Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Burnley and Southampton Stats

Burnley has scored 26 goals in 31 matches (19th in the Premier League), and Southampton has given up 52 in 32 (15th in league).

Southampton puts up 1.2 goals per match (12th in the Premier League), and Burnley allows 1.5 per match (10th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Burnley is 16th in the league, at -19.

Southampton's goal differential is -14, which ranks 14th in the league.

Burnley Key Players

Maxwel Cornet is Burnley's leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 23 games (29th in league).

Ben Mee has three goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 21 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Matthew Lowton has three assists in 31 games -- No. 1 on Burnley, and 48th in the league.

Southampton Key Players

Burnley Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/6/2022 Everton W 3-2 Home 4/10/2022 Norwich City L 2-0 Away 4/17/2022 West Ham D 1-1 Away 4/21/2022 Southampton - Home 4/24/2022 Wolverhampton - Home 4/30/2022 Watford - Away 5/7/2022 Aston Villa - Home

Southampton Schedule