Burnley FC vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

How to Watch Burnley FC vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Southampton FC takes on Burnley FC at Turf Moor on Thursday at 2:45 PM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on USA Network. Burnley currently has 25 points, and is 18th in the league. Southampton has 39 points, and is in 13th place.

How to Watch Burnley vs. Southampton

Burnley and Southampton Stats

  • Burnley has scored 26 goals in 31 matches (19th in the Premier League), and Southampton has given up 52 in 32 (15th in league).
  • Southampton puts up 1.2 goals per match (12th in the Premier League), and Burnley allows 1.5 per match (10th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Burnley is 16th in the league, at -19.
  • Southampton's goal differential is -14, which ranks 14th in the league.

Burnley Key Players

  • Maxwel Cornet is Burnley's leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 23 games (29th in league).
  • Ben Mee has three goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 21 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Matthew Lowton has three assists in 31 games -- No. 1 on Burnley, and 48th in the league.

Southampton Key Players

Burnley Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/6/2022

Everton

W 3-2

Home

4/10/2022

Norwich City

L 2-0

Away

4/17/2022

West Ham

D 1-1

Away

4/21/2022

Southampton

-

Home

4/24/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Home

4/30/2022

Watford

-

Away

5/7/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

Southampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Leeds

D 1-1

Away

4/9/2022

Chelsea

L 6-0

Home

4/16/2022

Arsenal

W 1-0

Home

4/21/2022

Burnley

-

Away

4/24/2022

Brighton

-

Away

4/30/2022

Crystal Palace

-

Home

5/7/2022

Brentford

-

Away

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Burnley vs. Southampton

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
