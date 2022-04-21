Burnley FC vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

How to Watch Burnley FC vs. Southampton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Southampton FC takes on Burnley FC at Turf Moor on Thursday at 2:45 PM ET in the Premier League, with the action airing on USA Network. Burnley currently has 25 points, and is 18th in the league. Southampton has 39 points, and is in 13th place.
How to Watch Burnley vs. Southampton
- Match Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Turf Moor
Burnley and Southampton Stats
- Burnley has scored 26 goals in 31 matches (19th in the Premier League), and Southampton has given up 52 in 32 (15th in league).
- Southampton puts up 1.2 goals per match (12th in the Premier League), and Burnley allows 1.5 per match (10th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Burnley is 16th in the league, at -19.
- Southampton's goal differential is -14, which ranks 14th in the league.
Burnley Key Players
- Maxwel Cornet is Burnley's leading scorer this season, with seven goals in 23 games (29th in league).
- Ben Mee has three goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 21 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Matthew Lowton has three assists in 31 games -- No. 1 on Burnley, and 48th in the league.
Southampton Key Players
Burnley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/6/2022
Everton
W 3-2
Home
4/10/2022
Norwich City
L 2-0
Away
4/17/2022
West Ham
D 1-1
Away
4/21/2022
Southampton
-
Home
4/24/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Home
4/30/2022
Watford
-
Away
5/7/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
Southampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Leeds
D 1-1
Away
4/9/2022
Chelsea
L 6-0
Home
4/16/2022
Arsenal
W 1-0
Home
4/21/2022
Burnley
-
Away
4/24/2022
Brighton
-
Away
4/30/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
5/7/2022
Brentford
-
Away
How To Watch
April
21
2022
Burnley vs. Southampton
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:45
PM/EST
