Burnley FC vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

How to Watch Burnley FC vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Burnley FC will take to the pitch against West Ham United on Sunday, December 12 in the Premier League. The game at Turf Moor begins at 9:00 AM ET on NBC Sports Networks. With 24 points, West Ham is currently fourth in the league table. Burnley has 10 points, and is in 18th place.
How to Watch Burnley vs. West Ham
- Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Turf Moor
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Burnley and West Ham Stats
- West Ham is scoring 1.7 goals per match (fifth in the Premier League), and Burnley is giving up 1.5 per match (eighth in league).
- Burnley is 16th in the Premier League in goals scored (14 in 14 matches), and West Ham is seventh in goals allowed (18 in 14).
- West Ham is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +6.
- In terms of goal differential, Burnley is 15th in the league, at -7.
West Ham Key Players
- Michail Antonio has four goals in 13 games -- No. 1 on West Ham, and 19th in the league.
- Jarrod Bowen has three goals in 14 appearances, second-best on West Ham.
- West Ham's leader in assists is Bowen, who has four in 14 games (seventh in league).
Burnley Key Players
- Maxwel Cornet is Burnley's top scorer, with four goals (on five shots) in six league games.
- Burnley's second-leading scorer is Chris Wood, with three in 14 games.
- Burnley's best facilitator is Matthew Lowton, with three assists (on nine chances created) in 14 league appearances.
West Ham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Manchester City
L 2-1
Away
12/1/2021
Brighton
D 1-1
Home
12/4/2021
Chelsea
W 3-2
Home
12/12/2021
Burnley
-
Away
12/15/2021
Arsenal
-
Away
12/18/2021
Norwich City
-
Home
12/26/2021
Southampton
-
Home
Burnley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Crystal Palace
D 3-3
Home
12/1/2021
Wolverhampton
D 0-0
Away
12/4/2021
Newcastle
L 1-0
Away
12/12/2021
West Ham
-
Home
12/15/2021
Watford
-
Home
12/18/2021
Aston Villa
-
Away
12/26/2021
Everton
-
Home
