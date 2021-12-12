Burnley FC vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Burnley FC vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Burnley FC will take to the pitch against West Ham United on Sunday, December 12 in the Premier League. The game at Turf Moor begins at 9:00 AM ET on NBC Sports Networks. With 24 points, West Ham is currently fourth in the league table. Burnley has 10 points, and is in 18th place.

    How to Watch Burnley vs. West Ham

    • Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Turf Moor
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Burnley and West Ham Stats

    • West Ham is scoring 1.7 goals per match (fifth in the Premier League), and Burnley is giving up 1.5 per match (eighth in league).
    • Burnley is 16th in the Premier League in goals scored (14 in 14 matches), and West Ham is seventh in goals allowed (18 in 14).
    • West Ham is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +6.
    • In terms of goal differential, Burnley is 15th in the league, at -7.

    West Ham Key Players

    • Michail Antonio has four goals in 13 games -- No. 1 on West Ham, and 19th in the league.
    • Jarrod Bowen has three goals in 14 appearances, second-best on West Ham.
    • West Ham's leader in assists is Bowen, who has four in 14 games (seventh in league).

    Burnley Key Players

    • Maxwel Cornet is Burnley's top scorer, with four goals (on five shots) in six league games.
    • Burnley's second-leading scorer is Chris Wood, with three in 14 games.
    • Burnley's best facilitator is Matthew Lowton, with three assists (on nine chances created) in 14 league appearances.

    West Ham Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Manchester City

    L 2-1

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Brighton

    D 1-1

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Chelsea

    W 3-2

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Burnley

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Arsenal

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Norwich City

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Southampton

    -

    Home

    Burnley Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Crystal Palace

    D 3-3

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wolverhampton

    D 0-0

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Newcastle

    L 1-0

    Away

    12/12/2021

    West Ham

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Watford

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Aston Villa

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Everton

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Burnley vs. West Ham United

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

