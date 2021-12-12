Burnley FC vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Burnley FC will take to the pitch against West Ham United on Sunday, December 12 in the Premier League. The game at Turf Moor begins at 9:00 AM ET on NBC Sports Networks. With 24 points, West Ham is currently fourth in the league table. Burnley has 10 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch Burnley vs. West Ham

Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 AM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Stadium: Turf Moor

Burnley and West Ham Stats

West Ham is scoring 1.7 goals per match (fifth in the Premier League), and Burnley is giving up 1.5 per match (eighth in league).

Burnley is 16th in the Premier League in goals scored (14 in 14 matches), and West Ham is seventh in goals allowed (18 in 14).

West Ham is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +6.

In terms of goal differential, Burnley is 15th in the league, at -7.

West Ham Key Players

Michail Antonio has four goals in 13 games -- No. 1 on West Ham, and 19th in the league.

Jarrod Bowen has three goals in 14 appearances, second-best on West Ham.

West Ham's leader in assists is Bowen, who has four in 14 games (seventh in league).

Burnley Key Players

Maxwel Cornet is Burnley's top scorer, with four goals (on five shots) in six league games.

Burnley's second-leading scorer is Chris Wood, with three in 14 games.

Burnley's best facilitator is Matthew Lowton, with three assists (on nine chances created) in 14 league appearances.

West Ham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Manchester City L 2-1 Away 12/1/2021 Brighton D 1-1 Home 12/4/2021 Chelsea W 3-2 Home 12/12/2021 Burnley - Away 12/15/2021 Arsenal - Away 12/18/2021 Norwich City - Home 12/26/2021 Southampton - Home

Burnley Schedule