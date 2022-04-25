CA Aldosivi vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monday's action in the Argentine Primera División will see CA Aldosivi host CA Huracan. The game at Estadio Jose Maria Minella starts at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. CA Huracan

  • Match Day: Monday, April 25, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Jose Maria Minella
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CA Aldosivi and CA Huracan Stats

  • CA Huracan is 19th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (13 in 11 matches), and CA Aldosivi is fifth in goals conceded (10 in 11).
  • CA Aldosivi is 11th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.4 goals per match), and CA Huracan is 11th defensively (1.4 allowed per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, CA Huracan is 15th in the league, at -2.
  • CA Aldosivi is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +5.

CA Huracan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Barracas Central

L 2-1

Home

4/15/2022

CA Tigre

L 2-1

Away

4/19/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

D 1-1

Home

4/25/2022

CA Aldosivi

-

Away

5/2/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Home

5/8/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

-

Away

CA Aldosivi Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Atletico Lanus

W 2-1

Away

4/15/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

W 1-0

Home

4/19/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

D 1-1

Away

4/25/2022

CA Huracan

-

Home

4/29/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Away

5/8/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Aldosivi vs. Huracán

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

