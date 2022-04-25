CA Aldosivi vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Monday's action in the Argentine Primera División will see CA Aldosivi host CA Huracan. The game at Estadio Jose Maria Minella starts at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. CA Huracan
- Match Day: Monday, April 25, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Jose Maria Minella
CA Aldosivi and CA Huracan Stats
- CA Huracan is 19th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (13 in 11 matches), and CA Aldosivi is fifth in goals conceded (10 in 11).
- CA Aldosivi is 11th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.4 goals per match), and CA Huracan is 11th defensively (1.4 allowed per match).
- In terms of goal differential, CA Huracan is 15th in the league, at -2.
- CA Aldosivi is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +5.
CA Huracan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Barracas Central
L 2-1
Home
4/15/2022
CA Tigre
L 2-1
Away
4/19/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
D 1-1
Home
4/25/2022
CA Aldosivi
-
Away
5/2/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Home
5/8/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
-
Away
CA Aldosivi Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Atletico Lanus
W 2-1
Away
4/15/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
W 1-0
Home
4/19/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
D 1-1
Away
4/25/2022
CA Huracan
-
Home
4/29/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
-
Away
5/8/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
