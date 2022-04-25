CA Aldosivi vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monday's action in the Argentine Primera División will see CA Aldosivi host CA Huracan. The game at Estadio Jose Maria Minella starts at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. CA Huracan

Match Day: Monday, April 25, 2022

Monday, April 25, 2022 Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Jose Maria Minella

Estadio Jose Maria Minella Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CA Aldosivi and CA Huracan Stats

CA Huracan is 19th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (13 in 11 matches), and CA Aldosivi is fifth in goals conceded (10 in 11).

CA Aldosivi is 11th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.4 goals per match), and CA Huracan is 11th defensively (1.4 allowed per match).

In terms of goal differential, CA Huracan is 15th in the league, at -2.

CA Aldosivi is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +5.

CA Huracan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Barracas Central L 2-1 Home 4/15/2022 CA Tigre L 2-1 Away 4/19/2022 Colon de Santa Fe D 1-1 Home 4/25/2022 CA Aldosivi - Away 5/2/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central - Home 5/8/2022 CA Independiente Avellaneda - Away

CA Aldosivi Schedule