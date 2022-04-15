CA Aldosivi vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Club Atletico Rosario Central hits the road to face CA Aldosivi in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Jose Maria Minella on Friday, April 15. The two teams will face off at 6:00 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports.

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central

  • Match Day: Friday, April 15, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Jose Maria Minella
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CA Aldosivi and Club Atletico Rosario Central Stats

  • Club Atletico Rosario Central is 19th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.9 goals per match), and CA Aldosivi is seventh defensively (1.0 conceded per game).
  • CA Aldosivi has scored 13 goals in 9 games (seventh in the Argentine Primera División), and Club Atletico Rosario Central has given up 13 in 9 (17th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Club Atletico Rosario Central is 22nd in the league, at -5.
  • CA Aldosivi's goal differential (+4) is sixth in the league.

Club Atletico Rosario Central Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Newell's Old Boys

L 1-0

Home

4/3/2022

CA Tigre

L 2-0

Away

4/8/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

D 2-2

Home

4/15/2022

CA Aldosivi

-

Away

4/20/2022

Atletico Lanus

-

Away

4/23/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

-

Home

4/30/2022

CA Huracan

-

Away

CA Aldosivi Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

CA Patronato Parana

W 3-1

Home

3/31/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

W 3-1

Away

4/11/2022

Atletico Lanus

W 2-1

Away

4/15/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Home

4/19/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

-

Away

4/25/2022

CA Huracan

-

Home

4/30/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Away

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Aldosivi vs. Rosario Central

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Soccer

CA Aldosivi vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
