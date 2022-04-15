CA Aldosivi vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Club Atletico Rosario Central hits the road to face CA Aldosivi in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Jose Maria Minella on Friday, April 15. The two teams will face off at 6:00 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports.
How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central
- Match Day: Friday, April 15, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Jose Maria Minella
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
CA Aldosivi and Club Atletico Rosario Central Stats
- Club Atletico Rosario Central is 19th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.9 goals per match), and CA Aldosivi is seventh defensively (1.0 conceded per game).
- CA Aldosivi has scored 13 goals in 9 games (seventh in the Argentine Primera División), and Club Atletico Rosario Central has given up 13 in 9 (17th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Club Atletico Rosario Central is 22nd in the league, at -5.
- CA Aldosivi's goal differential (+4) is sixth in the league.
Club Atletico Rosario Central Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Newell's Old Boys
L 1-0
Home
4/3/2022
CA Tigre
L 2-0
Away
4/8/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
D 2-2
Home
4/15/2022
CA Aldosivi
-
Away
4/20/2022
Atletico Lanus
-
Away
4/23/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
-
Home
4/30/2022
CA Huracan
-
Away
CA Aldosivi Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
CA Patronato Parana
W 3-1
Home
3/31/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
W 3-1
Away
4/11/2022
Atletico Lanus
W 2-1
Away
4/15/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Home
4/19/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
-
Away
4/25/2022
CA Huracan
-
Home
4/30/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
-
Away
How To Watch
April
15
2022
Aldosivi vs. Rosario Central
TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)