CA Aldosivi vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central hits the road to face CA Aldosivi in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Jose Maria Minella on Friday, April 15. The two teams will face off at 6:00 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports.

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central

Match Day: Friday, April 15, 2022

Friday, April 15, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Jose Maria Minella

CA Aldosivi and Club Atletico Rosario Central Stats

Club Atletico Rosario Central is 19th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.9 goals per match), and CA Aldosivi is seventh defensively (1.0 conceded per game).

CA Aldosivi has scored 13 goals in 9 games (seventh in the Argentine Primera División), and Club Atletico Rosario Central has given up 13 in 9 (17th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Club Atletico Rosario Central is 22nd in the league, at -5.

CA Aldosivi's goal differential (+4) is sixth in the league.

Club Atletico Rosario Central Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 Newell's Old Boys L 1-0 Home 4/3/2022 CA Tigre L 2-0 Away 4/8/2022 Colon de Santa Fe D 2-2 Home 4/15/2022 CA Aldosivi - Away 4/20/2022 Atletico Lanus - Away 4/23/2022 CA Independiente Avellaneda - Home 4/30/2022 CA Huracan - Away

CA Aldosivi Schedule