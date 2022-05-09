CA Banfield vs. Atletico Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Banfield vs. Atletico Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Banfield and Atletico Tucuman will match up in the Argentine Primera División play on Monday, May 9. The game at Florencio Sola starts at 8:30 PM ET on TyC Sports.

How to Watch CA Banfield vs. Atletico Tucuman

  • Match Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Florencio Sola
  • Live Stream on fuboTV

CA Banfield and Atletico Tucuman Stats

  • CA Banfield is 10th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Atletico Tucuman is 23rd defensively (1.7 conceded per game).
  • Atletico Tucuman has scored 12 goals in 13 matches (23rd in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield has conceded 14 in 13 (seventh in league).
  • CA Banfield has a goal differential of +3 for the season, which is ninth in the league.
  • Atletico Tucuman has a goal differential of -10 on the season, which is 25th in the league.

CA Banfield Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Newell's Old Boys

L 1-0

Away

4/23/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

W 3-1

Home

4/30/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

D 1-1

Away

5/9/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Home

Atletico Tucuman Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

Argentinos Juniors

L 4-2

Home

4/24/2022

CA River Plate

D 1-1

Away

4/30/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

W 3-0

Home

5/9/2022

CA Banfield

-

Away

How To Watch

May
9
2022

Banfield vs. Atlético Tucumán

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
