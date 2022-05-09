CA Banfield vs. Atletico Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/9/2022

How to Watch CA Banfield vs. Atletico Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CA Banfield and Atletico Tucuman will match up in the Argentine Primera División play on Monday, May 9. The game at Florencio Sola starts at 8:30 PM ET on TyC Sports.
- Match Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Florencio Sola
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
CA Banfield and Atletico Tucuman Stats
- CA Banfield is 10th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Atletico Tucuman is 23rd defensively (1.7 conceded per game).
- Atletico Tucuman has scored 12 goals in 13 matches (23rd in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield has conceded 14 in 13 (seventh in league).
- CA Banfield has a goal differential of +3 for the season, which is ninth in the league.
- Atletico Tucuman has a goal differential of -10 on the season, which is 25th in the league.
CA Banfield Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Newell's Old Boys
L 1-0
Away
4/23/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
W 3-1
Home
4/30/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
D 1-1
Away
5/9/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Home
Atletico Tucuman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/21/2022
Argentinos Juniors
L 4-2
Home
4/24/2022
CA River Plate
D 1-1
Away
4/30/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
W 3-0
Home
5/9/2022
CA Banfield
-
Away
