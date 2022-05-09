CA Banfield vs. Atletico Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/9/2022

CA Banfield and Atletico Tucuman will match up in the Argentine Primera División play on Monday, May 9. The game at Florencio Sola starts at 8:30 PM ET on TyC Sports.

How to Watch CA Banfield vs. Atletico Tucuman

Match Day: Monday, May 9, 2022

Monday, May 9, 2022 Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Florencio Sola

Florencio Sola Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CA Banfield and Atletico Tucuman Stats

CA Banfield is 10th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per game), and Atletico Tucuman is 23rd defensively (1.7 conceded per game).

Atletico Tucuman has scored 12 goals in 13 matches (23rd in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield has conceded 14 in 13 (seventh in league).

CA Banfield has a goal differential of +3 for the season, which is ninth in the league.

Atletico Tucuman has a goal differential of -10 on the season, which is 25th in the league.

CA Banfield Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Newell's Old Boys L 1-0 Away 4/23/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba W 3-1 Home 4/30/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda D 1-1 Away 5/9/2022 Atletico Tucuman - Home

Atletico Tucuman Schedule