How to Watch CA Banfield vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday in the Argentine Primera División will include CA River Plate against CA Banfield, with action beginning from Florencio Sola at 8:30 PM ET on TyC Sports.

How to Watch CA Banfield vs. CA River Plate

CA Banfield and CA River Plate Stats

  • CA River Plate is fourth in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (19 in 9 games), and CA Banfield is seventh in goals conceded (nine in 9).
  • CA Banfield is 13th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per match), and CA River Plate is fifth defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
  • CA River Plate's goal differential is +11, third in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, CA Banfield is eighth in the league, at +3.

CA River Plate Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Boca Juniors

L 1-0

Home

4/2/2022

Defensa y Justicia

W 2-1

Away

4/10/2022

Argentinos Juniors

W 4-2

Home

4/17/2022

CA Banfield

-

Away

4/20/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Away

4/24/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Home

4/30/2022

CA Sarmiento

-

Away

CA Banfield Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Atletico Lanus

W 1-0

Away

4/1/2022

Argentinos Juniors

L 2-0

Home

4/10/2022

CA Patronato Parana

W 1-0

Away

4/17/2022

CA River Plate

-

Home

4/20/2022

Newell's Old Boys

-

Away

4/23/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Home

4/30/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Away

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Banfield vs. River

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Soccer

CA Banfield vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

