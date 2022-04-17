CA Banfield vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch CA Banfield vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in the Argentine Primera División will include CA River Plate against CA Banfield, with action beginning from Florencio Sola at 8:30 PM ET on TyC Sports.
How to Watch CA Banfield vs. CA River Plate
- Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Florencio Sola
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
CA Banfield and CA River Plate Stats
- CA River Plate is fourth in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (19 in 9 games), and CA Banfield is seventh in goals conceded (nine in 9).
- CA Banfield is 13th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per match), and CA River Plate is fifth defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
- CA River Plate's goal differential is +11, third in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, CA Banfield is eighth in the league, at +3.
CA River Plate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Boca Juniors
L 1-0
Home
4/2/2022
Defensa y Justicia
W 2-1
Away
4/10/2022
Argentinos Juniors
W 4-2
Home
4/17/2022
CA Banfield
-
Away
4/20/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
-
Away
4/24/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Home
4/30/2022
CA Sarmiento
-
Away
CA Banfield Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
Atletico Lanus
W 1-0
Away
4/1/2022
Argentinos Juniors
L 2-0
Home
4/10/2022
CA Patronato Parana
W 1-0
Away
4/17/2022
CA River Plate
-
Home
4/20/2022
Newell's Old Boys
-
Away
4/23/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
-
Home
4/30/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Away
How To Watch
April
17
2022
Banfield vs. River
TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)