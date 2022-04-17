CA Banfield vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch CA Banfield vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday in the Argentine Primera División will include CA River Plate against CA Banfield, with action beginning from Florencio Sola at 8:30 PM ET on TyC Sports.

CA Banfield and CA River Plate Stats

CA River Plate is fourth in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (19 in 9 games), and CA Banfield is seventh in goals conceded (nine in 9).

CA Banfield is 13th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per match), and CA River Plate is fifth defensively (0.9 conceded per match).

CA River Plate's goal differential is +11, third in the league.

In terms of goal differential, CA Banfield is eighth in the league, at +3.

CA River Plate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 Boca Juniors L 1-0 Home 4/2/2022 Defensa y Justicia W 2-1 Away 4/10/2022 Argentinos Juniors W 4-2 Home 4/17/2022 CA Banfield - Away 4/20/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba - Away 4/24/2022 Atletico Tucuman - Home 4/30/2022 CA Sarmiento - Away

CA Banfield Schedule