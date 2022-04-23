How to Watch CA Banfield vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Argentine Primera División action on Saturday features CA Banfield meeting CA Talleres de Cordoba. The two clubs will start their contest at 8:30 PM ET from Florencio Sola, airing on TyC Sports.
CA Banfield and CA Talleres de Cordoba Stats
- CA Banfield is scoring 1.2 goals per match (15th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Talleres de Cordoba is conceding 1.4 per match (14th in league).
- CA Talleres de Cordoba has scored seven goals in 11 matches (27th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield has conceded 12 in 11 (ninth in league).
- CA Banfield's goal differential is +1, 11th in the league.
- CA Talleres de Cordoba is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -8.
CA Banfield Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
CA Patronato Parana
W 1-0
Away
4/17/2022
CA River Plate
L 2-1
Home
4/20/2022
Newell's Old Boys
L 1-0
Away
4/23/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
-
Home
4/30/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Away
5/8/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Home
CA Talleres de Cordoba Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Defensa y Justicia
L 5-1
Home
4/17/2022
Argentinos Juniors
L 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
CA River Plate
W 1-0
Home
4/23/2022
CA Banfield
-
Away
4/30/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Away
5/8/2022
CA Sarmiento
-
Home
