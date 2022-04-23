Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Banfield vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Argentine Primera División action on Saturday features CA Banfield meeting CA Talleres de Cordoba. The two clubs will start their contest at 8:30 PM ET from Florencio Sola, airing on TyC Sports.

How to Watch CA Banfield vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba

CA Banfield and CA Talleres de Cordoba Stats

  • CA Banfield is scoring 1.2 goals per match (15th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Talleres de Cordoba is conceding 1.4 per match (14th in league).
  • CA Talleres de Cordoba has scored seven goals in 11 matches (27th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield has conceded 12 in 11 (ninth in league).
  • CA Banfield's goal differential is +1, 11th in the league.
  • CA Talleres de Cordoba is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -8.

CA Banfield Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

CA Patronato Parana

W 1-0

Away

4/17/2022

CA River Plate

L 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

Newell's Old Boys

L 1-0

Away

4/23/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Home

4/30/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Away

5/8/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Home

CA Talleres de Cordoba Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Defensa y Justicia

L 5-1

Home

4/17/2022

Argentinos Juniors

L 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

CA River Plate

W 1-0

Home

4/23/2022

CA Banfield

-

Away

4/30/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Away

5/8/2022

CA Sarmiento

-

Home

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Banfield vs. Talleres (C)

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

