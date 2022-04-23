How to Watch CA Banfield vs. CA Talleres de Cordoba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Argentine Primera División action on Saturday features CA Banfield meeting CA Talleres de Cordoba. The two clubs will start their contest at 8:30 PM ET from Florencio Sola, airing on TyC Sports.

CA Banfield is scoring 1.2 goals per match (15th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Talleres de Cordoba is conceding 1.4 per match (14th in league).

CA Talleres de Cordoba has scored seven goals in 11 matches (27th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield has conceded 12 in 11 (ninth in league).

CA Banfield's goal differential is +1, 11th in the league.

CA Talleres de Cordoba is 24th in the league in goal differential, at -8.

CA Banfield Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 CA Patronato Parana W 1-0 Away 4/17/2022 CA River Plate L 2-1 Home 4/20/2022 Newell's Old Boys L 1-0 Away 4/23/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba - Home 4/30/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda - Away 5/8/2022 Atletico Tucuman - Home

CA Talleres de Cordoba Schedule