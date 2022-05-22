CA Osasuna vs. RCD Mallorca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

How to Watch CA Osasuna vs. RCD Mallorca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in LaLiga will include RCD Mallorca versus CA Osasuna, with action getting underway from Estadio El Sadar at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. Mallorca is 17th in the league table, with 36 points. Osasuna is 10th, with 47.
How to Watch Osasuna vs. Mallorca
- Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Match Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Estadio El Sadar
Osasuna and Mallorca Stats
- Mallorca is scoring 0.9 goals per match (17th in LaLiga), and Osasuna is conceding 1.3 per match (11th in league).
- Osasuna is scoring 1.0 goal per match (15th in LaLiga), and Mallorca is conceding 1.7 per match (18th in league).
- Mallorca's goal differential is -29, 19th in the league.
- Osasuna has a goal differential of -12 for the season, which ranks 13th in the league.
Mallorca Key Players
- Mallorca is led by Vedat Muriqi, who has five goals (on 33 shots) in 15 league games.
- Salva Sevilla is Mallorca's joint top scorer this season, with five goals (on 14 shots, 0.4 per game) in 33 league appearances.
- Pablo Maffeo has five assists in 34 games -- No. 1 on Mallorca, and 17th in the league.
Osasuna Key Players
Mallorca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Granada
L 6-2
Home
5/11/2022
Sevilla
D 0-0
Away
5/15/2022
Rayo Vallecano
W 2-1
Home
5/22/2022
Osasuna
-
Away
Osasuna Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Espanyol
D 1-1
Away
5/11/2022
Getafe
D 1-1
Home
5/15/2022
Athletic Bilbao
L 2-0
Away
5/22/2022
Mallorca
-
Home
How To Watch
May
22
2022
Osasuna vs. Mallorca
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
