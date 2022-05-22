CA Osasuna vs. RCD Mallorca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

Sunday in LaLiga will include RCD Mallorca versus CA Osasuna, with action getting underway from Estadio El Sadar at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. Mallorca is 17th in the league table, with 36 points. Osasuna is 10th, with 47.

How to Watch Osasuna vs. Mallorca

Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Match Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Estadio El Sadar

Estadio El Sadar Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Osasuna and Mallorca Stats

Mallorca is scoring 0.9 goals per match (17th in LaLiga), and Osasuna is conceding 1.3 per match (11th in league).

Osasuna is scoring 1.0 goal per match (15th in LaLiga), and Mallorca is conceding 1.7 per match (18th in league).

Mallorca's goal differential is -29, 19th in the league.

Osasuna has a goal differential of -12 for the season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Mallorca Key Players

Mallorca is led by Vedat Muriqi, who has five goals (on 33 shots) in 15 league games.

Salva Sevilla is Mallorca's joint top scorer this season, with five goals (on 14 shots, 0.4 per game) in 33 league appearances.

Pablo Maffeo has five assists in 34 games -- No. 1 on Mallorca, and 17th in the league.

Osasuna Key Players

Mallorca Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Granada L 6-2 Home 5/11/2022 Sevilla D 0-0 Away 5/15/2022 Rayo Vallecano W 2-1 Home 5/22/2022 Osasuna - Away

Osasuna Schedule