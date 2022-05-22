CA Osasuna vs. RCD Mallorca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Osasuna vs. RCD Mallorca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday in LaLiga will include RCD Mallorca versus CA Osasuna, with action getting underway from Estadio El Sadar at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. Mallorca is 17th in the league table, with 36 points. Osasuna is 10th, with 47.

How to Watch Osasuna vs. Mallorca

Osasuna and Mallorca Stats

  • Mallorca is scoring 0.9 goals per match (17th in LaLiga), and Osasuna is conceding 1.3 per match (11th in league).
  • Osasuna is scoring 1.0 goal per match (15th in LaLiga), and Mallorca is conceding 1.7 per match (18th in league).
  • Mallorca's goal differential is -29, 19th in the league.
  • Osasuna has a goal differential of -12 for the season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Mallorca Key Players

  • Mallorca is led by Vedat Muriqi, who has five goals (on 33 shots) in 15 league games.
  • Salva Sevilla is Mallorca's joint top scorer this season, with five goals (on 14 shots, 0.4 per game) in 33 league appearances.
  • Pablo Maffeo has five assists in 34 games -- No. 1 on Mallorca, and 17th in the league.

Osasuna Key Players

Mallorca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Granada

L 6-2

Home

5/11/2022

Sevilla

D 0-0

Away

5/15/2022

Rayo Vallecano

W 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

Osasuna

-

Away

Osasuna Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Espanyol

D 1-1

Away

5/11/2022

Getafe

D 1-1

Home

5/15/2022

Athletic Bilbao

L 2-0

Away

5/22/2022

Mallorca

-

Home

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Osasuna vs. Mallorca

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is greeted by third baseman Josh Rojas (10) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) is greeted by third baseman Josh Rojas (10) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Osasuna vs. RCD Mallorca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with his interpreter after defeating the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Astros

By Ben Macaluso22 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Cubs

By Adam Childs22 minutes ago
imago0041614845h
WNBA

How to Watch Sun at Fever

By Kristofer Habbas22 minutes ago
NWSL
NWSL

How to Watch San Diego Wave FC at North Carolina Courage

By Christine Brown22 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy