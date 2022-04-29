Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Patronato Parana vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Patronato Parana and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata will match up in the Argentine Primera División action on Friday, April 29. The game at Estadio Presbitero Bartolome Grella starts at 8:30 PM ET on TyC Sports.

How to Watch CA Patronato Parana vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

  • Match Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Presbitero Bartolome Grella
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CA Patronato Parana and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Stats

  • CA Patronato Parana is 23rd in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (10 in 12 games), and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is 23rd in goals conceded (19 in 12).
  • Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is 12th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per game), and CA Patronato Parana is 19th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).
  • CA Patronato Parana is 25th in the league in goal differential, at -8.
  • Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has a goal differential of -4 on the season, which ranks 21st in the league.

CA Patronato Parana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Newell's Old Boys

L 1-0

Away

4/20/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

L 3-2

Home

4/23/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

W 2-1

Away

4/29/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

-

Home

5/8/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Away

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

CA Sarmiento

L 3-1

Home

4/19/2022

CA Platense

W 3-0

Away

4/23/2022

Union de Santa Fe

W 1-0

Home

4/29/2022

CA Patronato Parana

-

Away

5/8/2022

Newell's Old Boys

-

Home

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Patronato vs. Gimnasia (LP)

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18171337
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Kraken

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Apr 28, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; As Los Angeles Kings goalie Cal Petersen (40) skates away Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) and forward J.T. Miller (9) and forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate the game winning goal scored by Boeser against the Los Angeles Kings in overtime at Rogers Arena. Canucks won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 24, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Derrick Pouliot (51) and center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates a goal scored by Gourde against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 26, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for the ball during the second half of game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 26, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for the ball during the second half of game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago1011567423h
NWSL

How to Watch North Carolina Courage at Angel City FC

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
imago1004045560h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Puebla

By Rafael Urbina16 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy