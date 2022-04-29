How to Watch CA Patronato Parana vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CA Patronato Parana and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata will match up in the Argentine Primera División action on Friday, April 29. The game at Estadio Presbitero Bartolome Grella starts at 8:30 PM ET on TyC Sports.
- Match Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Presbitero Bartolome Grella
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
CA Patronato Parana and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Stats
- CA Patronato Parana is 23rd in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (10 in 12 games), and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is 23rd in goals conceded (19 in 12).
- Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is 12th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per game), and CA Patronato Parana is 19th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).
- CA Patronato Parana is 25th in the league in goal differential, at -8.
- Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has a goal differential of -4 on the season, which ranks 21st in the league.
CA Patronato Parana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Newell's Old Boys
L 1-0
Away
4/20/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
L 3-2
Home
4/23/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
W 2-1
Away
4/29/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
-
Home
5/8/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Away
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/14/2022
CA Sarmiento
L 3-1
Home
4/19/2022
CA Platense
W 3-0
Away
4/23/2022
Union de Santa Fe
W 1-0
Home
4/29/2022
CA Patronato Parana
-
Away
5/8/2022
Newell's Old Boys
-
Home
How To Watch
April
29
2022
Patronato vs. Gimnasia (LP)
TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)