CA Patronato Parana and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata will match up in the Argentine Primera División action on Friday, April 29. The game at Estadio Presbitero Bartolome Grella starts at 8:30 PM ET on TyC Sports.

How to Watch CA Patronato Parana vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

Match Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Presbitero Bartolome Grella

CA Patronato Parana and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Stats

CA Patronato Parana is 23rd in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (10 in 12 games), and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is 23rd in goals conceded (19 in 12).

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is 12th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per game), and CA Patronato Parana is 19th defensively (1.5 allowed per game).

CA Patronato Parana is 25th in the league in goal differential, at -8.

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata has a goal differential of -4 on the season, which ranks 21st in the league.

CA Patronato Parana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Newell's Old Boys L 1-0 Away 4/20/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda L 3-2 Home 4/23/2022 CA San Lorenzo de Almagro W 2-1 Away 4/29/2022 Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata - Home 5/8/2022 Defensa y Justicia - Away

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Schedule