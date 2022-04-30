CA Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/2/2022

Argentinos Juniors hits the road to face CA Platense in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez on Monday, May 2. The two teams will play at 8:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports.

How to Watch CA Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors

Match Day: Monday, May 2, 2022

Monday, May 2, 2022 Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez

CA Platense and Argentinos Juniors Stats

Argentinos Juniors is scoring 1.5 goals per game (seventh in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Platense is giving up 1.7 per game (24th in league).

CA Platense has scored 10 goals in 12 matches (23rd in the Argentine Primera División), and Argentinos Juniors has given up 14 in 12 (ninth in league).

Argentinos Juniors has a goal differential of +4 for the season, which ranks sixth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, CA Platense is 25th in the league, at -10.

Argentinos Juniors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba W 2-1 Home 4/21/2022 Atletico Tucuman W 4-2 Away 4/25/2022 CA Sarmiento D 0-0 Home 5/2/2022 CA Platense - Away 5/8/2022 Union de Santa Fe - Home

CA Platense Schedule