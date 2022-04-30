CA Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/2/2022

How to Watch CA Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Argentinos Juniors hits the road to face CA Platense in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez on Monday, May 2. The two teams will play at 8:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports.
CA Platense and Argentinos Juniors Stats
- Argentinos Juniors is scoring 1.5 goals per game (seventh in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Platense is giving up 1.7 per game (24th in league).
- CA Platense has scored 10 goals in 12 matches (23rd in the Argentine Primera División), and Argentinos Juniors has given up 14 in 12 (ninth in league).
- Argentinos Juniors has a goal differential of +4 for the season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, CA Platense is 25th in the league, at -10.
Argentinos Juniors Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
W 2-1
Home
4/21/2022
Atletico Tucuman
W 4-2
Away
4/25/2022
CA Sarmiento
D 0-0
Home
5/2/2022
CA Platense
-
Away
5/8/2022
Union de Santa Fe
-
Home
CA Platense Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
D 2-2
Away
4/19/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
L 3-0
Home
4/24/2022
Defensa y Justicia
D 1-1
Away
5/2/2022
Argentinos Juniors
-
Home
5/8/2022
CA River Plate
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)