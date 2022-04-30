CA Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Argentinos Juniors hits the road to face CA Platense in the Argentine Primera División at Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez on Monday, May 2. The two teams will play at 8:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports.

How to Watch CA Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors

  • Match Day: Monday, May 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CA Platense and Argentinos Juniors Stats

  • Argentinos Juniors is scoring 1.5 goals per game (seventh in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Platense is giving up 1.7 per game (24th in league).
  • CA Platense has scored 10 goals in 12 matches (23rd in the Argentine Primera División), and Argentinos Juniors has given up 14 in 12 (ninth in league).
  • Argentinos Juniors has a goal differential of +4 for the season, which ranks sixth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, CA Platense is 25th in the league, at -10.

Argentinos Juniors Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

W 2-1

Home

4/21/2022

Atletico Tucuman

W 4-2

Away

4/25/2022

CA Sarmiento

D 0-0

Home

5/2/2022

CA Platense

-

Away

5/8/2022

Union de Santa Fe

-

Home

CA Platense Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

D 2-2

Away

4/19/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

L 3-0

Home

4/24/2022

Defensa y Justicia

D 1-1

Away

5/2/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Home

5/8/2022

CA River Plate

-

Away

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
