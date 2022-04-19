How to Watch CA Platense vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tuesday's action in the Argentine Primera División will see Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata play CA Platense. The game at Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez starts at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch CA Platense vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
- Match Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
CA Platense and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Stats
- CA Platense is 20th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.9 goals per match), and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is 26th defensively (1.9 conceded per game).
- Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is 18th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (11 in 10 games), and CA Platense is 22nd in goals conceded (16 in 10).
- CA Platense has a goal differential of -7 for the season, 23rd in the league.
- Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata's goal differential is -8, which is 24th in the league.
CA Platense Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Newell's Old Boys
L 3-1
Away
4/10/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
L 1-0
Home
4/16/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
D 2-2
Away
4/19/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
-
Home
4/24/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Away
4/30/2022
Argentinos Juniors
-
Home
5/8/2022
CA River Plate
-
Away
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/1/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
W 2-1
Home
4/8/2022
Atletico Tucuman
W 2-1
Away
4/14/2022
CA Sarmiento
L 3-1
Home
4/19/2022
CA Platense
-
Away
4/23/2022
Union de Santa Fe
-
Home
4/30/2022
CA Patronato Parana
-
Away
5/8/2022
Newell's Old Boys
-
Home
