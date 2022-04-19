Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Platense vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tuesday's action in the Argentine Primera División will see Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata play CA Platense. The game at Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez starts at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch CA Platense vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

  • Match Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CA Platense and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Stats

  • CA Platense is 20th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.9 goals per match), and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is 26th defensively (1.9 conceded per game).
  • Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is 18th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (11 in 10 games), and CA Platense is 22nd in goals conceded (16 in 10).
  • CA Platense has a goal differential of -7 for the season, 23rd in the league.
  • Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata's goal differential is -8, which is 24th in the league.

CA Platense Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Newell's Old Boys

L 3-1

Away

4/10/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

L 1-0

Home

4/16/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

D 2-2

Away

4/19/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

-

Home

4/24/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Away

4/30/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Home

5/8/2022

CA River Plate

-

Away

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/1/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

W 2-1

Home

4/8/2022

Atletico Tucuman

W 2-1

Away

4/14/2022

CA Sarmiento

L 3-1

Home

4/19/2022

CA Platense

-

Away

4/23/2022

Union de Santa Fe

-

Home

4/30/2022

CA Patronato Parana

-

Away

5/8/2022

Newell's Old Boys

-

Home

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Platense vs. Gimnasia (LP)

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) circles the bases on his solo home run in front of Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) circles the bases on his solo home run in front of Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) greeted by third baseman Ramon Urias (29) in the third inning after his two run home run against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with shortstop Ramon Urias (29) as he hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) skates the puck past Los Angeles Kings defenseman Olli Maatta (6) in the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) and right wing Timo Meier (28) and left wing Jeffrey Viel (63) celebrates a goal scored by Meier against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates his goal with San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) and San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blue Jackets at Sharks

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates his goal in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Ducks

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Apr 12, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (17) controls the puck in front of Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy