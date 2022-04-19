How to Watch CA Platense vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tuesday's action in the Argentine Primera División will see Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata play CA Platense. The game at Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez starts at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch CA Platense vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

Match Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez

CA Platense and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Stats

CA Platense is 20th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (0.9 goals per match), and Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is 26th defensively (1.9 conceded per game).

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata is 18th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (11 in 10 games), and CA Platense is 22nd in goals conceded (16 in 10).

CA Platense has a goal differential of -7 for the season, 23rd in the league.

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata's goal differential is -8, which is 24th in the league.

CA Platense Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/3/2022 Newell's Old Boys L 3-1 Away 4/10/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda L 1-0 Home 4/16/2022 CA San Lorenzo de Almagro D 2-2 Away 4/19/2022 Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata - Home 4/24/2022 Defensa y Justicia - Away 4/30/2022 Argentinos Juniors - Home 5/8/2022 CA River Plate - Away

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata Schedule