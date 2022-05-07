CA River Plate vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

How to Watch CA River Plate vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CA Platense will take to the pitch against CA River Plate on Sunday, May 8 in the Argentine Primera División. The game at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti gets underway at 8:00 PM ET on TyC Sports.
How to Watch CA River Plate vs. CA Platense
- Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
CA River Plate and CA Platense Stats
- CA River Plate scores 2.2 goals per game (second in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Platense gives up 1.6 per match (22nd in league).
- CA Platense puts up 0.8 goals per game (24th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA River Plate concedes 0.8 per game (third in league).
- In terms of goal differential, CA River Plate is first in the league, at +18.
- CA Platense is 25th in the league in goal differential, at -10.
CA River Plate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
L 1-0
Away
4/24/2022
Atletico Tucuman
D 1-1
Home
4/30/2022
CA Sarmiento
W 7-0
Away
5/8/2022
CA Platense
-
Home
CA Platense Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
L 3-0
Home
4/24/2022
Defensa y Justicia
D 1-1
Away
5/2/2022
Argentinos Juniors
D 1-1
Home
5/8/2022
CA River Plate
-
Away
