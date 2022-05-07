CA River Plate vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA River Plate vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Platense will take to the pitch against CA River Plate on Sunday, May 8 in the Argentine Primera División. The game at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti gets underway at 8:00 PM ET on TyC Sports.

How to Watch CA River Plate vs. CA Platense

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CA River Plate and CA Platense Stats

  • CA River Plate scores 2.2 goals per game (second in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Platense gives up 1.6 per match (22nd in league).
  • CA Platense puts up 0.8 goals per game (24th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA River Plate concedes 0.8 per game (third in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, CA River Plate is first in the league, at +18.
  • CA Platense is 25th in the league in goal differential, at -10.

CA River Plate Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

L 1-0

Away

4/24/2022

Atletico Tucuman

D 1-1

Home

4/30/2022

CA Sarmiento

W 7-0

Away

5/8/2022

CA Platense

-

Home

CA Platense Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

L 3-0

Home

4/24/2022

Defensa y Justicia

D 1-1

Away

5/2/2022

Argentinos Juniors

D 1-1

Home

5/8/2022

CA River Plate

-

Away

How To Watch

May
8
2022

River vs. Platense

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
