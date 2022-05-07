CA River Plate vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

CA Platense will take to the pitch against CA River Plate on Sunday, May 8 in the Argentine Primera División. The game at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti gets underway at 8:00 PM ET on TyC Sports.

How to Watch CA River Plate vs. CA Platense

Match Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: TyC Sports

Stadium: Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti

CA River Plate and CA Platense Stats

CA River Plate scores 2.2 goals per game (second in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Platense gives up 1.6 per match (22nd in league).

CA Platense puts up 0.8 goals per game (24th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA River Plate concedes 0.8 per game (third in league).

In terms of goal differential, CA River Plate is first in the league, at +18.

CA Platense is 25th in the league in goal differential, at -10.

CA River Plate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba L 1-0 Away 4/24/2022 Atletico Tucuman D 1-1 Home 4/30/2022 CA Sarmiento W 7-0 Away 5/8/2022 CA Platense - Home

CA Platense Schedule