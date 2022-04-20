CA Talleres de Cordoba vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba will take on CA River Plate on Wednesday, April 20 in the Argentine Primera División. The game at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes begins at 6:00 PM ET on TyC Sports.

How to Watch CA Talleres de Cordoba vs. CA River Plate

Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes

CA Talleres de Cordoba and CA River Plate Stats

CA River Plate is second in the Argentine Primera División offensively (2.1 goals per match), and CA Talleres de Cordoba is 18th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).

CA Talleres de Cordoba scores 0.6 goals per match (25th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA River Plate allows 0.9 per match (fifth in league).

In terms of goal differential, CA River Plate is third in the league, at +12.

CA Talleres de Cordoba is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -9.

CA River Plate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/2/2022 Defensa y Justicia W 2-1 Away 4/10/2022 Argentinos Juniors W 4-2 Home 4/17/2022 CA Banfield W 2-1 Away 4/20/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba - Away 4/24/2022 Atletico Tucuman - Home 4/30/2022 CA Sarmiento - Away 5/8/2022 CA Platense - Home

CA Talleres de Cordoba Schedule