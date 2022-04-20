CA Talleres de Cordoba vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Talleres de Cordoba vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Talleres de Cordoba will take on CA River Plate on Wednesday, April 20 in the Argentine Primera División. The game at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes begins at 6:00 PM ET on TyC Sports.

How to Watch CA Talleres de Cordoba vs. CA River Plate

  • Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CA Talleres de Cordoba and CA River Plate Stats

  • CA River Plate is second in the Argentine Primera División offensively (2.1 goals per match), and CA Talleres de Cordoba is 18th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
  • CA Talleres de Cordoba scores 0.6 goals per match (25th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA River Plate allows 0.9 per match (fifth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, CA River Plate is third in the league, at +12.
  • CA Talleres de Cordoba is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -9.

CA River Plate Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

Defensa y Justicia

W 2-1

Away

4/10/2022

Argentinos Juniors

W 4-2

Home

4/17/2022

CA Banfield

W 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Away

4/24/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Home

4/30/2022

CA Sarmiento

-

Away

5/8/2022

CA Platense

-

Home

CA Talleres de Cordoba Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/1/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

L 2-1

Away

4/9/2022

Defensa y Justicia

L 5-1

Home

4/17/2022

Argentinos Juniors

L 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

CA River Plate

-

Home

4/23/2022

CA Banfield

-

Away

4/30/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Away

5/8/2022

CA Sarmiento

-

Home

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Talleres (C) vs. River

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
