CA Talleres de Cordoba vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch CA Talleres de Cordoba vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CA Talleres de Cordoba will take on CA River Plate on Wednesday, April 20 in the Argentine Primera División. The game at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes begins at 6:00 PM ET on TyC Sports.
How to Watch CA Talleres de Cordoba vs. CA River Plate
- Match Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
CA Talleres de Cordoba and CA River Plate Stats
- CA River Plate is second in the Argentine Primera División offensively (2.1 goals per match), and CA Talleres de Cordoba is 18th defensively (1.5 allowed per match).
- CA Talleres de Cordoba scores 0.6 goals per match (25th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA River Plate allows 0.9 per match (fifth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, CA River Plate is third in the league, at +12.
- CA Talleres de Cordoba is 26th in the league in goal differential, at -9.
CA River Plate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
Defensa y Justicia
W 2-1
Away
4/10/2022
Argentinos Juniors
W 4-2
Home
4/17/2022
CA Banfield
W 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
-
Away
4/24/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Home
4/30/2022
CA Sarmiento
-
Away
5/8/2022
CA Platense
-
Home
CA Talleres de Cordoba Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/1/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
L 2-1
Away
4/9/2022
Defensa y Justicia
L 5-1
Home
4/17/2022
Argentinos Juniors
L 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
CA River Plate
-
Home
4/23/2022
CA Banfield
-
Away
4/30/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Away
5/8/2022
CA Sarmiento
-
Home
How To Watch
April
20
2022
Talleres (C) vs. River
TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)