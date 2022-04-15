CA Tigre vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

How to Watch CA Tigre vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CA Huracan will visit CA Tigre at Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna on Friday at 3:30 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action airing on TyC Sports.
How to Watch CA Tigre vs. CA Huracan
- Match Day: Friday, April 15, 2022
- Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
CA Tigre and CA Huracan Stats
- CA Tigre is 10th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per match), and CA Huracan is 14th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).
- CA Huracan is 14th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (11 in 9 matches), and CA Tigre is first in goals allowed (four in 9).
- CA Tigre's goal differential is +8, which ranks third in the league.
- CA Huracan's goal differential (-1) is 16th in the league.
CA Tigre Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
CA Platense
W 4-0
Home
4/3/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
W 2-0
Home
4/9/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
D 1-1
Away
4/15/2022
CA Huracan
-
Home
4/19/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
-
Away
4/25/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
4/30/2022
Velez Sarsfield
-
Away
CA Huracan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
D 0-0
Away
4/1/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
D 2-2
Away
4/11/2022
Barracas Central
L 2-1
Home
4/15/2022
CA Tigre
-
Away
4/19/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
-
Home
4/25/2022
CA Aldosivi
-
Away
4/30/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Home
How To Watch
April
15
2022
Tigre vs. Huracán
TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)