CA Tigre vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

CA Huracan will visit CA Tigre at Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna on Friday at 3:30 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action airing on TyC Sports.

CA Tigre and CA Huracan Stats

CA Tigre is 10th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per match), and CA Huracan is 14th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).

CA Huracan is 14th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (11 in 9 matches), and CA Tigre is first in goals allowed (four in 9).

CA Tigre's goal differential is +8, which ranks third in the league.

CA Huracan's goal differential (-1) is 16th in the league.

CA Tigre Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/18/2022 CA Platense W 4-0 Home 4/3/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central W 2-0 Home 4/9/2022 CA Independiente Avellaneda D 1-1 Away 4/15/2022 CA Huracan - Home 4/19/2022 Estudiantes de La Plata - Away 4/25/2022 Arsenal - Home 4/30/2022 Velez Sarsfield - Away

CA Huracan Schedule