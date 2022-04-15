CA Tigre vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Tigre vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Huracan will visit CA Tigre at Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna on Friday at 3:30 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action airing on TyC Sports.

How to Watch CA Tigre vs. CA Huracan

  • Match Day: Friday, April 15, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CA Tigre and CA Huracan Stats

  • CA Tigre is 10th in the Argentine Primera División offensively (1.3 goals per match), and CA Huracan is 14th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).
  • CA Huracan is 14th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (11 in 9 matches), and CA Tigre is first in goals allowed (four in 9).
  • CA Tigre's goal differential is +8, which ranks third in the league.
  • CA Huracan's goal differential (-1) is 16th in the league.

CA Tigre Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

CA Platense

W 4-0

Home

4/3/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

W 2-0

Home

4/9/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

D 1-1

Away

4/15/2022

CA Huracan

-

Home

4/19/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Away

4/25/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

4/30/2022

Velez Sarsfield

-

Away

CA Huracan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

D 0-0

Away

4/1/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

D 2-2

Away

4/11/2022

Barracas Central

L 2-1

Home

4/15/2022

CA Tigre

-

Away

4/19/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

-

Home

4/25/2022

CA Aldosivi

-

Away

4/30/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Home

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Tigre vs. Huracán

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Stanford at California in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17231101
College Softball

How to Watch Syracuse at Louisville in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_9207801 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Oregon Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon at Washington in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
imago1011312765h
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch ES Setif vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
Logano Dirt NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Food City Dirt Race, Practice

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Soccer

CA Tigre vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Paços de Ferreira Tondela
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Vitória SC vs. Paços de Ferreira

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
brandon-ingram
SI Guide

Two Advance, Two Go Home From NBA’s Play-in Tournament

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy