How to Watch Cal State Northridge at Arizona

Cal State Northridge and Arizona both look for their second win of the year when they battle on Sunday in women's soccer.

The Cal State Northridge women's soccer team has had a tough start to the season. They come into Sunday's game against Arizona just 1-4 and they are averaging just one goal a game. Last weekend they dropped a tough 2-1 double-overtime game to UC Irvine. Thursday wasn't any better as they gave up three first-half goals in their 4-2 loss to 21st ranked Arizona State.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

CSUN will stay in Tempe, Arizona for their game Sunday when they take on the Wildcats of Arizona. The Wildcats haven't faired much better this year as they sit 1-2 after losing 2-0 to SEC foe LSU on Thursday.

Arizona has been shutout in both of their losses and they scored just two goals in their win against Northern Arizona. It has not been the kind of start the Wildcats would have liked and they hope they can keep CSUN reeling when they play on Sunday.

This match is not a jump-off-the-page type of contest, but is still a game that could be very entertaining as both teams are looking to bounce back and get in the win column for just the second time this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.