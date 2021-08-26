How to Watch Cal State Northridge at Stanford in Women's College Soccer

Cal State Northridge heads to Stanford on Thursday looking to build off its win over Iowa State.

Cal State Northridge women's soccer team is headed to Stanford for its first road game of the year after two home games to start the season. After losing to Long Beach State 2-0, the Matadors bounced back with a 2-1 win against Iowa State.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

You can stream the game on fuboTV

The win against Iowa State was CSUN's first victory since beating UC Santa Barbara in the Big West conference tournament in 2019. CSUN did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Matadors were picked to finish fifth in the preseason poll, but after a tough showing against Long Beach State, the preseason favorite, they showed signs of being able to hang around.

Their opponent, Stanford, comes in 1-0 on the year after beating Cal Poly on the road in the season opener. The Cardinal went just 6-6-2 last year after finishing 24-1 with a national title in 2019.

Stanford opens its home slate looking to show that its third-place predicted finish in the Pac-12 is too low. UCLA and USC were picked to finish ahead of them, but Stanford is ready to take back the conference crown.

