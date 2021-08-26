August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Cal State Northridge at Stanford in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cal State Northridge heads to Stanford on Thursday looking to build off its win over Iowa State.
Author:

Cal State Northridge women's soccer team is headed to Stanford for its first road game of the year after two home games to start the season. After losing to Long Beach State 2-0, the Matadors bounced back with a 2-1 win against Iowa State. 

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win against Iowa State was CSUN's first victory since beating UC Santa Barbara in the Big West conference tournament in 2019. CSUN did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Matadors were picked to finish fifth in the preseason poll, but after a tough showing against Long Beach State, the preseason favorite, they showed signs of being able to hang around.

Their opponent, Stanford, comes in 1-0 on the year after beating Cal Poly on the road in the season opener. The Cardinal went just 6-6-2 last year after finishing 24-1 with a national title in 2019. 

Stanford opens its home slate looking to show that its third-place predicted finish in the Pac-12 is too low. UCLA and USC were picked to finish ahead of them, but Stanford is ready to take back the conference crown.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
26
2021

CSUN at Stanford in Women's College Soccer

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Stanford Womens Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Cal State Northridge at Stanford in Women's College Soccer

New York Yankees Aaron Judge
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at A's

Vancouver Whitecaps
Soccer

How to Watch Canadian Championship: Pacific FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Football Fans
Other

How to Watch Millard South (NE) at Millard North (NE) in High School Football

Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

How to Watch Aces vs. Dream

Connecticut Sun 2
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks vs. Sun

Boston Red Sox Chris Sale
MLB

How to Watch Twins at Red Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Pirates

Dallas Wings
WNBA

How to Watch Wings at Mystics

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy