October 5, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Cavalry FC vs. Valour FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No match between Cavalry FC and Valour FC this season has been decided by more than one goal. The sides will meet for the fourth time Tuesday.
Author:

Of the three previous meetings between Cavalry FC and Valour FC this season, two ended in 1–0 Cavalry wins, and the most recent ended in a 1–1 draw. The teams will face off for the fourth time Tuesday in what promises to be another hotly contested Canadian Premier League match.

How to Watch Cavalry FC vs. Valour FC:

Match Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

You can stream the Cavalry FC vs. Valour FC match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the most recent match between the sides, Nikolas Ledgerwood put Cavalry FC ahead with a tally just out of halftime. Keven Alemán's equalizer in the 71st minute prevented Valour FC from dropping its third straight match in the series.

Both teams have been tough to score on this year. Valour FC goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois leads the CPL in shutouts (7) and saves (65). Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci is third in the league in shutouts with five.

Cavalry FC enters this game in second place in the league with a 10-5-5 record, behind only Pacific FC (11-4-6). The team's most recent match was a 3–2 win over FC Edmonton. Valour FC (7-11-3) is sixth in the eight-team league and fell 3–1 to Pacific FC in its last time out.

The match between Cavalry FC and FC Valour FC will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. Catch the action on Fox Sports 2.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_16841465
