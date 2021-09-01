September 1, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Cavalry FC vs FC Edmonton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cavalry and Edmonton face off for the second time in four days in the latest edition of "Al Classico."
Author:

Behind an 89th minute goal by forward Joe Mason, Cavalry stole a 2-2 draw out the jaws of defeat Sunday against Edmonton to stay three points behind Pacific FC atop the Canadian Premier League table. Edmonton is now in the midst of a five-game losing streak, playing hosts to Cavalry for the third of three matches between the two teams. 

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 1, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus

You can stream the match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their first matchup of the season, Mason and defender Daan Klomp netted goals in a 2-1 home victory for the Cavs on August 3. Mason is in the top 10 goal scorers in the CPL and will look to put one past Eddies' goalkeeper Connor James. James has yielded 17 goals so far in 2021, ranking him third in goals conceded this season.

Edmonton’s run towards the postseason will get a bit of a boost as six of its next 10 matches are on home soil. However, seven are against teams currently in the top 4 of the CPL table. 

Sunday’s draw against Cavalry marked the first time in the all-time series between these two squads that Cavalry FC didn’t earn a win. The Cavs lead the series 6-0-1, but Edmonton has held leads in both of their previous matchups in 2021. Perhaps earning a point Sunday may give them confidence returning home on short rest.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
1
2021

Cavalry FC vs FC Edmonton

TV CHANNEL: Fox Soccer Plus
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Cavalry FC
Soccer

How to Watch Cavalry FC vs FC Edmonton

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
