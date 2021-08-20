How to Watch Cavalry FC vs Pacific FC

Unbeaten in its last six matches, Pacific FC returns home looking to add to its four-point cushion over second-place Cavalry FC when the teams square off at Starlight Stadium.

This match will be the third of six between the two squads this season. Pacific beat Cavalry 2-0 on the final weekend in July behind goals from the league’s leading scorer Marco Bustos and Gianni dos Santos, who recorded his first goal in the CPL.

That loss has been the only blemish on Cavalry’s record since mid-July. The team finished 4-1-2 in that span, yielding only five goals in its last six games.

How to Watch:

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The teams faced off just nine days ago, and the match ended in a scoreless draw. Cavalry players were the aggressors, earning six corners to Pacific’s three and holding the Tridents without a shot on goal.

Nearing the midway point of the 2021 season, Pacific leads the league in goals scored with 21, seven more than the next closest team. Not surprisingly, it boasts four of the league’s top nine scorers with Bustos (5), Alejandro Díaz Liceága (4), Terran Campbell (4) and Josh Heard (3). Through 13 games, the quartet has totaled 16 goals.

Conversely, Cavalry is tied for second in goals allowed (11) and leads the league with only 28 shots on goal allowed in 11 games.

Regional restrictions may apply.