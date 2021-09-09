How to Watch Cavalry FC vs Pacific FC

Top of the table is up for grabs as the Canadian Premier League’s top two teams square off.

It's a dead heat atop the CPL table, and Pacific FC hosts red-hot Cavalry FC which is unbeaten in its last seven matches. The only defeat in the last 11 matches for the Cavs came in a 2-0 road loss at Starlight Stadium to Pacific on July 30.

Pacific is also on a very productive streak over its last nine games, having suffered only one loss in that span, a 2-1 home loss to Cavalry just three weeks ago.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

With a combined 16 goals between its top three scorers, Pacific FC currently leads the Canadian Premier League in goals forced with 27. Its +10 goal differential is also tops in the CPL. Forward Alejandro Diaz leads Pacific with six goals in 16 appearances, along with forwards Marco Bustos and Terran Campbell who have chipped in five each.

Where Pacific succeeds offensively, the Cavs have been equally as stellar defensively, yielding a second-best 14 goals through 16 matches. Goalkeeper Marco Carducci, the 2019 Premier Performer of the Year and Golden Glove award winner, has recorded 34 saves, posting five clean sheets in 14 matches.

Over the last two matches, Carducci has recorded 10 saves while shutting out FC Edmonton and Valour FC to start September.

This is the fourth of six matches between the two sides, with the first three split 1-1-1. The race for the top seed may come down to the final four games of the regular season, where these two squads will play twice on ATCO field including the season finale on Nov. 6.