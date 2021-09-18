September 18, 2021
How to Watch Cavalry FC vs. Valour FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cavalry FC looking for their third straight win against Valour FC hoping to close the gap behind first place.
Cavalry FC, coming off its first loss since July, head to Winnipeg to extend its winning streak against Valour FC, having won their two previous matchups each by a 1-0 score against their rivals.

How to Watch Cavalry vs. Valour:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

Live Stream the Cavalry vs. Valour match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Valour are in the midst of a three-match losing streak, have lost four of their last five, and have fallen out of the top half of the table and below the Canadian Premier League playoff line as they have only managed one win since July 18.

Valour is suffering from a scoring drought over the last month, scoring only three goals in their last five matches, being shut out twice in that timeframe.

Meanwhile, if not for league-leading Pacific FC, the Cavs could be running away from the pack in the CPL standings. Over the last 12 matches, Cavalry has only lost two games, both to Pacific, and now sit four points shy of the top of the table. 

At home, Cavalry have won three consecutive matches but are playing at IG field for only the second time since mid-July. That nine-game road streak was the longest for any CPL team this season.

English forward Joe Mason leads the Cavs with five goals in nine matches, four of those coming in his last five games, including the lone goal in the 1-0 win over Valour just two weeks ago. Mason has 71 goals for his clubs across England and North America since 2009.

Valour goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois leads the CPL in saves made and is tied for the league lead in shutouts with seven in his 15 appearances.

This match is the third of five between the clubs this season. Valour will again host Cavalry on October 5, and the season finale will take place in Alberta on the penultimate Saturday of the regular season.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Cavalry FC vs. Valour FC

TV CHANNEL: Fox Soccer Plus
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
