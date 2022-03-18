Skip to main content

How to Watch Caykur Rizespor vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Friday in TUR 1 will feature Trabzonspor against Caykur Rizespor, with action getting underway from Caykur Didi Stadium at 1:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 70 points, Trabzonspor is first in the league table. Caykur Rizespor has 23 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch Caykur Rizespor vs. Trabzonspor

  • Match Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Match Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Caykur Didi Stadium
  Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

Caykur Rizespor and Trabzonspor Stats

  • Trabzonspor is first in TUR 1 offensively (1.9 goals per match), and Caykur Rizespor is 20th defensively (1.8 conceded per game).
  • Caykur Rizespor has scored 26 goals in 29 matches (19th in TUR 1), and Trabzonspor has conceded 23 in 29 (first in league).
  • Trabzonspor is first in the league in goal differential, at +33.
  • Caykur Rizespor's goal differential is -27, 20th in the league.

Trabzonspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Kayserispor

W 3-2

Home

3/6/2022

Fenerbahce Istanbul

D 1-1

Away

3/12/2022

Goztepe Izmir

W 4-2

Home

3/18/2022

Caykur Rizespor

-

Away

4/3/2022

Besiktas

-

Home

4/10/2022

Gaziantep FK

-

Away

4/17/2022

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

-

Home

Caykur Rizespor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Galatasaray

L 4-2

Away

3/5/2022

Giresunspor

L 2-1

Home

3/12/2022

Kasimpasa Istanbul

L 3-1

Away

3/18/2022

Trabzonspor

-

Home

4/3/2022

Alanyaspor

-

Away

4/10/2022

Konyaspor

-

Home

4/17/2022

Kayserispor

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Rizespor vs. Trabzonspor

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
