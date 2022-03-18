How to Watch Caykur Rizespor vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Friday in TUR 1 will feature Trabzonspor against Caykur Rizespor, with action getting underway from Caykur Didi Stadium at 1:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 70 points, Trabzonspor is first in the league table. Caykur Rizespor has 23 points, and is in 19th place.
Caykur Rizespor and Trabzonspor Stats
- Trabzonspor is first in TUR 1 offensively (1.9 goals per match), and Caykur Rizespor is 20th defensively (1.8 conceded per game).
- Caykur Rizespor has scored 26 goals in 29 matches (19th in TUR 1), and Trabzonspor has conceded 23 in 29 (first in league).
- Trabzonspor is first in the league in goal differential, at +33.
- Caykur Rizespor's goal differential is -27, 20th in the league.
Trabzonspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Kayserispor
W 3-2
Home
3/6/2022
Fenerbahce Istanbul
D 1-1
Away
3/12/2022
Goztepe Izmir
W 4-2
Home
3/18/2022
Caykur Rizespor
-
Away
4/3/2022
Besiktas
-
Home
4/10/2022
Gaziantep FK
-
Away
4/17/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
-
Home
Caykur Rizespor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Galatasaray
L 4-2
Away
3/5/2022
Giresunspor
L 2-1
Home
3/12/2022
Kasimpasa Istanbul
L 3-1
Away
3/18/2022
Trabzonspor
-
Home
4/3/2022
Alanyaspor
-
Away
4/10/2022
Konyaspor
-
Home
4/17/2022
Kayserispor
-
Away
