Friday in TUR 1 will feature Trabzonspor against Caykur Rizespor, with action getting underway from Caykur Didi Stadium at 1:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. With 70 points, Trabzonspor is first in the league table. Caykur Rizespor has 23 points, and is in 19th place.

How to Watch Caykur Rizespor vs. Trabzonspor

Match Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stadium: Caykur Didi Stadium

Caykur Rizespor and Trabzonspor Stats

Trabzonspor is first in TUR 1 offensively (1.9 goals per match), and Caykur Rizespor is 20th defensively (1.8 conceded per game).

Caykur Rizespor has scored 26 goals in 29 matches (19th in TUR 1), and Trabzonspor has conceded 23 in 29 (first in league).

Trabzonspor is first in the league in goal differential, at +33.

Caykur Rizespor's goal differential is -27, 20th in the league.

Trabzonspor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/25/2022 Kayserispor W 3-2 Home 3/6/2022 Fenerbahce Istanbul D 1-1 Away 3/12/2022 Goztepe Izmir W 4-2 Home 3/18/2022 Caykur Rizespor - Away 4/3/2022 Besiktas - Home 4/10/2022 Gaziantep FK - Away 4/17/2022 Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul - Home

Caykur Rizespor Schedule