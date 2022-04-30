Argentine Primera División action on Monday will see CD Godoy Cruz facing CA Central Cordoba SE. The two teams will start their contest at 6:00 PM ET from Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, airing on TyC Sports.

How to Watch CD Godoy Cruz vs. CA Central Cordoba SE

Match Day: Monday, May 2, 2022

Monday, May 2, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas

CD Godoy Cruz and CA Central Cordoba SE Stats

CD Godoy Cruz scores 1.6 goals per match (sixth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Central Cordoba SE allows 1.6 per match (22nd in league).

CA Central Cordoba SE scores 1.2 goals per game (17th in the Argentine Primera División), and CD Godoy Cruz concedes 1.8 per match (25th in league).

CD Godoy Cruz is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -2.

In terms of goal differential, CA Central Cordoba SE is 22nd in the league, at -5.

CD Godoy Cruz Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Velez Sarsfield D 0-0 Home 4/20/2022 Boca Juniors D 1-1 Away 4/24/2022 Atletico Lanus D 1-1 Home 5/2/2022 CA Central Cordoba SE - Home 5/8/2022 Barracas Central - Away

CA Central Cordoba SE Schedule