How to Watch CD Godoy Cruz vs. CA Central Cordoba SE: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Argentine Primera División action on Monday will see CD Godoy Cruz facing CA Central Cordoba SE. The two teams will start their contest at 6:00 PM ET from Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, airing on TyC Sports.

How to Watch CD Godoy Cruz vs. CA Central Cordoba SE

  • Match Day: Monday, May 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CD Godoy Cruz and CA Central Cordoba SE Stats

  • CD Godoy Cruz scores 1.6 goals per match (sixth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Central Cordoba SE allows 1.6 per match (22nd in league).
  • CA Central Cordoba SE scores 1.2 goals per game (17th in the Argentine Primera División), and CD Godoy Cruz concedes 1.8 per match (25th in league).
  • CD Godoy Cruz is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -2.
  • In terms of goal differential, CA Central Cordoba SE is 22nd in the league, at -5.

CD Godoy Cruz Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Velez Sarsfield

D 0-0

Home

4/20/2022

Boca Juniors

D 1-1

Away

4/24/2022

Atletico Lanus

D 1-1

Home

5/2/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

-

Home

5/8/2022

Barracas Central

-

Away

CA Central Cordoba SE Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Arsenal

D 3-3

Home

4/20/2022

Velez Sarsfield

W 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Boca Juniors

L 2-1

Home

5/2/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

-

Away

5/8/2022

Atletico Lanus

-

Home

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Godoy Cruz vs. Central Córdoba (SE)

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
