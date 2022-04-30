How to Watch CD Godoy Cruz vs. CA Central Cordoba SE: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Argentine Primera División action on Monday will see CD Godoy Cruz facing CA Central Cordoba SE. The two teams will start their contest at 6:00 PM ET from Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, airing on TyC Sports.
How to Watch CD Godoy Cruz vs. CA Central Cordoba SE
- Match Day: Monday, May 2, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
CD Godoy Cruz and CA Central Cordoba SE Stats
- CD Godoy Cruz scores 1.6 goals per match (sixth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Central Cordoba SE allows 1.6 per match (22nd in league).
- CA Central Cordoba SE scores 1.2 goals per game (17th in the Argentine Primera División), and CD Godoy Cruz concedes 1.8 per match (25th in league).
- CD Godoy Cruz is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -2.
- In terms of goal differential, CA Central Cordoba SE is 22nd in the league, at -5.
CD Godoy Cruz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Velez Sarsfield
D 0-0
Home
4/20/2022
Boca Juniors
D 1-1
Away
4/24/2022
Atletico Lanus
D 1-1
Home
5/2/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
-
Home
5/8/2022
Barracas Central
-
Away
CA Central Cordoba SE Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Arsenal
D 3-3
Home
4/20/2022
Velez Sarsfield
W 2-1
Away
4/23/2022
Boca Juniors
L 2-1
Home
5/2/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
-
Away
5/8/2022
Atletico Lanus
-
Home
How To Watch
May
2
2022
Godoy Cruz vs. Central Córdoba (SE)
TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)