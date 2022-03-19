Skip to main content

How to Watch CD Tondela vs. FC Arouca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday's action in POR 1 will see FC Arouca meet up with CD Tondela. The game at Estadio Joao Cardoso starts at 11:30 AM ET. With 21 points, CD Tondela is 16th in the league table. FC Arouca has 22 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch CD Tondela vs. FC Arouca

CD Tondela and FC Arouca Stats

  • CD Tondela has scored 31 goals in 26 games (eighth in POR 1), and FC Arouca has conceded 46 in 26 (16th in league).
  • FC Arouca is scoring 0.9 goals per match (15th in POR 1), and CD Tondela is giving up 2.0 per game (18th in league).
  • CD Tondela is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -21.
  • FC Arouca's goal differential (-23) is 17th in the league.

CD Tondela Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

FC Famalicao

L 2-1

Away

3/7/2022

Belenenses Lisbon

D 1-1

Home

3/13/2022

FC Porto

L 4-0

Away

3/19/2022

FC Arouca

-

Home

4/3/2022

Maritimo Madeira

-

Away

4/10/2022

Sporting

-

Home

4/16/2022

Moreirense FC

-

Away

FC Arouca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Moreirense FC

D 1-1

Home

3/5/2022

Sporting

L 2-0

Away

3/12/2022

FC Pacos Ferreira

L 1-0

Home

3/19/2022

CD Tondela

-

Away

4/3/2022

Gil Vicente Barcelos

-

Home

4/10/2022

Boavista Porto

-

Away

4/16/2022

Santa Clara Azores

-

Home

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Tondela vs. Arouca

TV CHANNEL: GolTV
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
