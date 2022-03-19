Saturday's action in POR 1 will see FC Arouca meet up with CD Tondela. The game at Estadio Joao Cardoso starts at 11:30 AM ET. With 21 points, CD Tondela is 16th in the league table. FC Arouca has 22 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch CD Tondela vs. FC Arouca

Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Match Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: GolTV

GolTV Stadium: Estadio Joao Cardoso

Estadio Joao Cardoso Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CD Tondela and FC Arouca Stats

CD Tondela has scored 31 goals in 26 games (eighth in POR 1), and FC Arouca has conceded 46 in 26 (16th in league).

FC Arouca is scoring 0.9 goals per match (15th in POR 1), and CD Tondela is giving up 2.0 per game (18th in league).

CD Tondela is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -21.

FC Arouca's goal differential (-23) is 17th in the league.

CD Tondela Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 FC Famalicao L 2-1 Away 3/7/2022 Belenenses Lisbon D 1-1 Home 3/13/2022 FC Porto L 4-0 Away 3/19/2022 FC Arouca - Home 4/3/2022 Maritimo Madeira - Away 4/10/2022 Sporting - Home 4/16/2022 Moreirense FC - Away

FC Arouca Schedule