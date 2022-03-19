How to Watch CD Tondela vs. FC Arouca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's action in POR 1 will see FC Arouca meet up with CD Tondela. The game at Estadio Joao Cardoso starts at 11:30 AM ET. With 21 points, CD Tondela is 16th in the league table. FC Arouca has 22 points, and is in 15th place.
How to Watch CD Tondela vs. FC Arouca
- Match Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Match Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: GolTV
- Stadium: Estadio Joao Cardoso
- TV: GolTV
- Stadium: Estadio Joao Cardoso
CD Tondela and FC Arouca Stats
- CD Tondela has scored 31 goals in 26 games (eighth in POR 1), and FC Arouca has conceded 46 in 26 (16th in league).
- FC Arouca is scoring 0.9 goals per match (15th in POR 1), and CD Tondela is giving up 2.0 per game (18th in league).
- CD Tondela is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -21.
- FC Arouca's goal differential (-23) is 17th in the league.
CD Tondela Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
FC Famalicao
L 2-1
Away
3/7/2022
Belenenses Lisbon
D 1-1
Home
3/13/2022
FC Porto
L 4-0
Away
3/19/2022
FC Arouca
-
Home
4/3/2022
Maritimo Madeira
-
Away
4/10/2022
Sporting
-
Home
4/16/2022
Moreirense FC
-
Away
FC Arouca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Moreirense FC
D 1-1
Home
3/5/2022
Sporting
L 2-0
Away
3/12/2022
FC Pacos Ferreira
L 1-0
Home
3/19/2022
CD Tondela
-
Away
4/3/2022
Gil Vicente Barcelos
-
Home
4/10/2022
Boavista Porto
-
Away
4/16/2022
Santa Clara Azores
-
Home
