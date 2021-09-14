How to Watch Central Cordoba vs. Atletico Tucuman

Atletico Tucuman, the No. 8 club in the Argentine Primera Division standings, face lowly Central Cordoba on Tuesday in search of three points.

Atletico Tucuman currently sits eighth on the Argentine Primera Division table, but have a big opportunity on Tuesday to move up in the standings with a win against Central Cordoba.

A full three points against a 25th-place Central Cordoba side would move Atletico Tucuman up from No. 8 to No. 6, tied with River Plate and Racing Club at 18 points apiece.

A victory would also help Atletico Tucuman get their goal differential for the campaign out of the red, as they currently sit with one more goal conceded than scored in this Primera season. Reversing that will be huge for Atletico Tucuman as far as their final place on the table by the campaign's end.

Atletico Tucuman heads into Tuesday's match coming off a 0-0 draw against Arsenal Sarandi on Sep. 4 just before the international break. The club will be eager to get that bitter taste out of its mouth.

Prior to that result, Atletico Tucuman was coming off two straight victories, 2-0 against Independiente on Aug. 24, with goals by Franco Mussis and Renzo Tesuri, and then 2-1 against Newell's on Aug. 30, with Mussis and Augusto Lossi as the two scorers.

Unbeaten over their last three matches, Atletico Tucuman will look to keep that great run of form going against a Central Cordoba side that has merely one victory on the campaign, which came all the way back on Matchday 3 of the Primera season on July 29, a shocking 2-1 upset over Talleres, who currently sit at the top of the table in Argentina.

Still, for being nearly at the bottom of the standings, Central Cordoba has merely a negative-four goal differential, so the underdog club in today's matchup will surely look to make life difficult for an Atletico Tucuman side eager for three points.