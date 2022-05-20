CF America vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

CF America and CF Pachuca will meet at Estadio Azteca on Thursday for a matchup in Liga MX. The game will get underway on May 19 at 9:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. CF America has 30 points, and is fourth in the league. CF Pachuca has 42 points, and is in first place.

How to Watch CF America vs. CF Pachuca

Match Day: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Thursday, May 19, 2022 Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Azteca

CF America and CF Pachuca Stats

CF America has scored 28 goals in 19 matches (fifth in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca has given up 19 in 19 (second in league).

CF Pachuca is first in Liga MX offensively (1.8 goals per match), and CF America is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).

CF America is third in the league in goal differential, at +8.

CF Pachuca's goal differential is +16, which is first in the league.

CF America Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Cruz Azul D 0-0 Home 5/11/2022 Puebla FC D 1-1 Away 5/14/2022 Puebla FC W 3-2 Home 5/19/2022 CF Pachuca - Home 5/22/2022 CF Pachuca - Away

CF Pachuca Schedule