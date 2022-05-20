CF America vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

How to Watch CF America vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CF America and CF Pachuca will meet at Estadio Azteca on Thursday for a matchup in Liga MX. The game will get underway on May 19 at 9:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. CF America has 30 points, and is fourth in the league. CF Pachuca has 42 points, and is in first place.
CF America and CF Pachuca Stats
- CF America has scored 28 goals in 19 matches (fifth in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca has given up 19 in 19 (second in league).
- CF Pachuca is first in Liga MX offensively (1.8 goals per match), and CF America is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
- CF America is third in the league in goal differential, at +8.
- CF Pachuca's goal differential is +16, which is first in the league.
CF America Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Cruz Azul
D 0-0
Home
5/11/2022
Puebla FC
D 1-1
Away
5/14/2022
Puebla FC
W 3-2
Home
5/19/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Home
5/22/2022
CF Pachuca
-
Away
CF Pachuca Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Pumas UNAM
L 2-0
Away
5/11/2022
Atletico San Luis
D 2-2
Away
5/14/2022
Atletico San Luis
W 3-2
Home
5/19/2022
CF America
-
Away
5/22/2022
CF America
-
Home
(Sign up now for a free trial.)