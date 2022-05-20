Skip to main content

How to Watch CF America vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CF America and CF Pachuca will meet at Estadio Azteca on Thursday for a matchup in Liga MX. The game will get underway on May 19 at 9:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. CF America has 30 points, and is fourth in the league. CF Pachuca has 42 points, and is in first place.

How to Watch CF America vs. CF Pachuca

  • Match Day: Thursday, May 19, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Azteca
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CF America and CF Pachuca Stats

  • CF America has scored 28 goals in 19 matches (fifth in Liga MX), and CF Pachuca has given up 19 in 19 (second in league).
  • CF Pachuca is first in Liga MX offensively (1.8 goals per match), and CF America is fifth defensively (1.1 allowed per game).
  • CF America is third in the league in goal differential, at +8.
  • CF Pachuca's goal differential is +16, which is first in the league.

CF America Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Cruz Azul

D 0-0

Home

5/11/2022

Puebla FC

D 1-1

Away

5/14/2022

Puebla FC

W 3-2

Home

5/19/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Home

5/22/2022

CF Pachuca

-

Away

CF Pachuca Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Pumas UNAM

L 2-0

Away

5/11/2022

Atletico San Luis

D 2-2

Away

5/14/2022

Atletico San Luis

W 3-2

Home

5/19/2022

CF America

-

Away

5/22/2022

CF America

-

Home

How To Watch

May
19
2022

América vs. Pachuca

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

CF America vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago1010423162h
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast Round 4

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
May 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) takes a shot over Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half of game one of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball around Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the second half of game one of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
May 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) reacts after being called out on strikes with the bases loaded by home plate umpire Alan Porter (64) against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
imago1009937946h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Club América vs Pachuca

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
imago1012007324h
College Baseball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Baseball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
imago1012007416h
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona at Oregon in College Baseball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy