CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CF America takes on Cruz Azul in Liga MX at Estadio Azteca on Saturday, April 30. The two clubs will play at 10:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. CF America currently has 25 points, and is fifth in the league table. Cruz Azul has 24 points, and is in sixth place.

How to Watch CF America vs. Cruz Azul

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Azteca
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

CF America and Cruz Azul Stats

  • CF America has scored 24 goals in 16 games (third in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul has conceded 17 in 16 (third in league).
  • Cruz Azul scores 1.3 goals per game (ninth in Liga MX), and CF America allows 1.1 per game (third in league).
  • CF America has a goal differential of +7 for the season, which is third in the league.
  • Cruz Azul's goal differential is +3, which ranks sixth in the league.

CF America Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

W 3-1

Away

4/20/2022

Club Leon

W 2-0

Home

4/23/2022

Tigres UANL

W 2-0

Away

4/30/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

Cruz Azul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

L 1-0

Home

4/21/2022

Queretaro FC

W 1-0

Away

4/24/2022

Atletico San Luis

L 1-0

Home

4/30/2022

CF America

-

Away

How To Watch

April
30
2022

América vs. Cruz Azul

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011289569h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Johns Hopkins at Penn State in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar4 minutes ago
imago1011454190h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Club Universidad Católica vs. Flamengo in Canada

By Rafael Urbina14 minutes ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Soccer

West Ham United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Soccer

CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy