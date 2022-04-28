CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

How to Watch CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CF America takes on Cruz Azul in Liga MX at Estadio Azteca on Saturday, April 30. The two clubs will play at 10:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. CF America currently has 25 points, and is fifth in the league table. Cruz Azul has 24 points, and is in sixth place.
How to Watch CF America vs. Cruz Azul
- Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Azteca
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
CF America and Cruz Azul Stats
- CF America has scored 24 goals in 16 games (third in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul has conceded 17 in 16 (third in league).
- Cruz Azul scores 1.3 goals per game (ninth in Liga MX), and CF America allows 1.1 per game (third in league).
- CF America has a goal differential of +7 for the season, which is third in the league.
- Cruz Azul's goal differential is +3, which ranks sixth in the league.
CF America Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
W 3-1
Away
4/20/2022
Club Leon
W 2-0
Home
4/23/2022
Tigres UANL
W 2-0
Away
4/30/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
Cruz Azul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
L 1-0
Home
4/21/2022
Queretaro FC
W 1-0
Away
4/24/2022
Atletico San Luis
L 1-0
Home
4/30/2022
CF America
-
Away
