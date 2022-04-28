CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

CF America takes on Cruz Azul in Liga MX at Estadio Azteca on Saturday, April 30. The two clubs will play at 10:00 PM ET, broadcast on TUDN. CF America currently has 25 points, and is fifth in the league table. Cruz Azul has 24 points, and is in sixth place.

How to Watch CF America vs. Cruz Azul

Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Azteca

CF America and Cruz Azul Stats

CF America has scored 24 goals in 16 games (third in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul has conceded 17 in 16 (third in league).

Cruz Azul scores 1.3 goals per game (ninth in Liga MX), and CF America allows 1.1 per game (third in league).

CF America has a goal differential of +7 for the season, which is third in the league.

Cruz Azul's goal differential is +3, which ranks sixth in the league.

CF America Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente W 3-1 Away 4/20/2022 Club Leon W 2-0 Home 4/23/2022 Tigres UANL W 2-0 Away 4/30/2022 Cruz Azul - Home

Cruz Azul Schedule